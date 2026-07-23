Chinese long-distance runner Li Meizhen has returned to public notice this week as videos from the 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon circulated widely on social media. The athlete from Fujian finished the full distance in 2 hours 35 minutes and 7 seconds even after her period began around the 34-kilometre mark.

Official records list her in 16th place among women at the event held on 22 September 2024. Born on 3 January 1999, she is now 27. The episode has renewed conversation about the practical realities of menstruation for elite female athletes.

Background and Early Career

Li Meizhen was born in Hetian Town, Changting County, Longyan City in Fujian Province to parents who run a local restaurant and guesthouse. She joined a sports interest group in the fifth grade of primary school and soon won a county-level 800m (0.5 mile) race, prompting recruitment to the Longyan City Junior Sports School.

There she trained in middle- and long-distance events under coach Li Guoqiang. She studied at Shanghai University of Sport and represented the Bayi Team. In 2014 she swept the 800m, 1500m (0.93 mile) and 3000m (1.86 mile) titles at the Fujian Provincial Games, breaking provincial records. In 2016, as a freshman, she took third in the Shanghai Marathon half marathon in 1 hour, 16 minutes and 42 seconds.

Two years later she claimed the women's title at the Zhoushan Marathon with a half-marathon time of 1:14:30, ahead of African competitors. Additional half-marathon wins and national championship medals in the 5,000m (3.1 mile) and 10,000m (6.2 mile) followed, establishing her as a consistent domestic contender.

The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon Challenge

On 22 September 2024 the Hengshui Lake International Marathon in Hebei drew 20,000 participants from 26 countries and regions. Li Meizhen, then 25, was competing for a qualifying standard needed for a later championship. Around the 34km (21 mile) point her period started unexpectedly.

Blood became visible on her legs as she continued the remaining eight kilometres. She crossed the finish line in 2:35:07, securing 16th place in the women's field according to World Athletics results. Afterwards she explained her decision with the words 'If I quit, this would mean I would have to run another marathon'.

@michafritz_vivaconagua Die 25-jährige chinesische Spitzenläuferin Li Meizhen ging viral, nachdem sie sich beim Hengshui Lake Marathon 2024 trotz unerwartet einsetzender Periode weigerte, das Rennen abzubrechen. Etwa bei Kilometer 34 bemerkte sie, dass ihre Menstruation begonnen hatte. Obwohl Blut an ihren Beinen herunterlief und sie noch rund acht Kilometer bis zum Ziel vor sich hatte – beobachtet von Tausenden Zuschauer:innen und Kameras – lief sie weiter. Sie erreichte das Ziel in beeindruckenden 2 Stunden und 35 Minuten. Später erklärte sie in den sozialen Medien ihre Entscheidung: „Wenn ich ausgestiegen wäre, hätte ich noch einmal einen Marathon laufen müssen.“ Sie benötigte den offiziellen Zieleinlauf, um die Qualifikationsnorm für eine bevorstehende Meisterschaft zu erfüllen. Ihre Entschlossenheit löste weltweit eine Diskussion aus. Viele Menschen lobten sie dafür, mit Tabus rund um die Menstruation zu brechen und zu zeigen, dass die Periode ein normaler biologischer Prozess ist, der Frauen im Sport nicht definiert oder aufhalten sollte. ⸻ Caption für LinkedIn oder Instagram Blut ist kein Skandal. Es ist Biologie. Trotzdem wird Menstruation noch immer tabuisiert – besonders im Leistungssport. Während über Muskelkrämpfe, Verletzungen oder Erschöpfung ganz selbstverständlich gesprochen wird, gilt Periodenblut für viele immer noch als etwas, das versteckt werden muss. Li Meizhen lief weiter. Nicht, weil sie ein Statement setzen wollte. Sondern weil sie ihr Rennen beenden musste. Und genau darin liegt die eigentliche Botschaft: Eine Periode ist kein Grund für Scham. Sie gehört zum Leben von Milliarden Menschen. Vielleicht brauchen wir weniger Empörung über sichtbares Blut – und mehr Normalität im Umgang damit. Was normal ist, sollte nicht tabu sein. 🩸🏃‍♀️ #marathon #period #LiMeizhen ♬ original sound - Missy Elliott

The official time met her requirement and avoided the need for a further full-distance effort that season. Clips of the blood-stained finish later spread widely on Chinese platforms and beyond, drawing both admiration for her focus and broader discussion of menstrual management in endurance sport.

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Career Highlights and Current Form

Beyond the viral moment Li Meizhen has built a solid record of results across road and track. She placed ninth in the marathon at the 2021 National Games in Xi'an with 2:36:54 and won the women's race at the 2022 Macau International Marathon in 2:40:26.

Half-marathon successes include the 2023 Shijiazhuang event in 1:11:03. In 2025 she recorded a marathon time of 2:27:51 for third at Wuxi. More recently, at the 2026 Wuxi Marathon on 22 March she finished second overall in 2:25:06 and claimed the domestic women's title. She also took the Chinese women's championship at the 2026 Xiamen Marathon.

These performances underline steady improvement at the elite level while she continues to compete regularly. Footage of Li Meizhen's 2024 finish continues to attract comment as of 23 July 2026, highlighting both individual resolve and the everyday challenges faced by women in endurance events.