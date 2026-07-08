The Duke of Sussex's high-stakes crusade against the British tabloid press has ended in a devastating setback at London's High Court.

On Tuesday, a senior judge threw out a long-running privacy lawsuit against a major newspaper publisher, citing an incurable lack of concrete evidence. Beyond the sting of defeat, the ruling threatens to saddle the estranged royal with an astronomical financial burden that could reshape his personal campaign entirely.

Major High Court Defeat

Prince Harry and a group of high-profile figures have lost their legal battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail after a British judge on Tuesday dismissed allegations of unlawful information gathering. The major courtroom setback marks a stark departure for Harry, who had previously enjoyed a winning streak in his years-long litigation against the UK press.

Explaining the decision, Judge Matthew Nicklin said in a written summary that 'suspicion, even where understandable, was not enough', concluding that the Duke of Sussex and his fellow high-profile co-claimants had failed to establish 'that the information complained of had been obtained unlawfully'.

Claims Against Associated Newspapers

The legal action targeted Associated Newspapers over allegations of phone hacking and privacy violations spanning the period from 1993 to 2011. Denying any wrongdoing, the publisher reiterated its position, adding that its other newspaper titles were entirely separate from the litigation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Associated Newspapers said: 'The reputations of our decent and hard-working journalists were terribly impugned, and today they have been exonerated.'

Harry Calls Ruling a 'Whitewash'

The verdict came during the Duke's visit to Britain from his home in California, where he lives with his wife and children — a trip already clouded by conflicting accounts surrounding his family's travel arrangements.

Reacting to the ruling, Harry and social justice campaigner Doreen Lawrence, whose son's 1993 murder fuelled her activism, issued a joint statement describing the decision as a 'complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected'.

The co-claimants added: 'We came to Court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither.'

Allegations at the Centre of the Case

The litigation represented the final remaining dispute among the numerous legal actions the Duke has brought against the UK tabloid press in recent years.

The case centred on claims that Associated Newspapers either orchestrated or commissioned third parties to carry out unlawful activities to obtain personal information for stories published in the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday.

The group of co-claimants included Elton John and his husband, actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, a former UK cabinet minister and a prominent civil rights campaigner.

They alleged that private investigators intercepted telephone conversations, accessed voicemail messages and deceived individuals into revealing confidential phone records, medical information and financial details.

Potential £50 Million Legal Bill

Proceedings took place at the High Court in London. Giving evidence, the Duke became visibly emotional as he described his battle with Associated Newspapers, telling the court: 'They continue to come after me, they have made my wife's life an absolute misery.'

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Both sides estimate the total cost of the two-and-a-half-month trial at around £50 million ($66.78 million). A hearing later this month will determine the final figure, with the judge expected to decide whether the Duke and his fellow claimants should bear the full cost.

Signalling its intention to recover those expenses, Associated Newspapers said on Tuesday that it would 'look to resolve outstanding issues, including the recovery of the costs we have incurred while defending ourselves against this egregious litigation.'