Television personality Katie Price has claimed she has finally made contact with her husband, Lee Andrews, after nearly two weeks of uncertainty surrounding his disappearance in Dubai.

Price, 47, revealed on Wednesday that Andrews telephoned her from Dubai's Al Awir prison, allegedly telling her he had been detained on suspicion of espionage. The brief two minute conversation marked the first contact between the couple since Andrews vanished earlier this month while attempting to travel back to Britain.

According to Price, the call lasted only two minutes but provided reassurance that Andrews was alive. Speaking to British media, she said she had been 'beside herself with worry' and immediately told him she loved him during the hurried exchange.

She explained that Andrews claimed UAE authorities believed he was involved in spying activities, although no official charges have yet been publicly confirmed. The former glamour model added that she still knew very little about the situation and was waiting for further updates from officials and lawyers.

The development came on the same day Price celebrated the 24th birthday of her eldest son Harvey, providing what friends described as an emotional mix of relief and anxiety for the mother-of-five.

Foreign Office Cautious Over Detention Reports

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has so far refused to confirm whether Andrews is being held at Al Awir prison, one of the UAE's most notorious detention facilities.

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An FCDO spokesperson repeated a previous statement saying officials were supporting the family of a British man and remained in contact with local authorities in the United Arab Emirates regarding his whereabouts.

The mystery surrounding Andrews intensified after Price previously received disturbing messages and videos from him. In one clip, he allegedly appeared hooded with his hands bound, claiming he had been forced into a van and taken to what he described as a 'black site'.

The alarming footage prompted Price to launch public appeals for information, insisting she feared for his safety. Andrews' relatives also reportedly contacted the British embassy and filed a missing persons report after losing communication with him.

However, over the weekend Andrews' father Peter contradicted kidnapping rumours, telling reporters that his son had actually been arrested by UAE authorities. He claimed at the time that Andrews was safe but under detention, although he did not know the precise charges against him.

Dubai Police later confirmed Andrews was wanted in connection with several alleged offences, reportedly including fraud-related cases. Brigadier Khalid Khalifa al Avadhi stated there were 'many cases against him', though no detailed breakdown of the allegations has yet been released publicly.

Inside Dubai's Notorious Al Awir Prison

Al Awir Central Prison, sometimes referred to as 'Dubai's Alcatraz', has long attracted criticism from former inmates and human rights campaigners over alleged overcrowding and harsh treatment.

The prison, located on the outskirts of Dubai, houses both violent offenders and foreign nationals detained on a variety of charges. Former detainees have described cramped cells, poor sanitation and severe conditions inside the facility.

Reports from ex-prisoners claim as many as 15 men can be forced to share a single room, sleeping on bunk beds or directly on the floor. Human rights groups have also previously raised concerns over allegations of coerced confessions and lengthy detentions without formal charges.

Sources close to the case have suggested Andrews could potentially be released after paying a substantial fine, although authorities have not confirmed any such arrangement.

The situation remains especially confusing because Andrews reportedly maintained online activity during the period he was believed to be detained, including alleged communication with another woman through Instagram.

Disappearance Followed Whirlwind Marriage to Price

Andrews and Price married in January following a whirlwind romance that reportedly lasted little more than a week before the ceremony. Despite widespread public scepticism, Price had frequently posted messages online expressing her devotion to him.

In recent days she shared emotional social media posts featuring broken-heart graphics and romantic quotes about repeatedly choosing the person she loves.

Before disappearing, Andrews had been expected to travel to Britain to appear alongside Price in a televised interview on Good Morning Britain. He never boarded the scheduled flight.

Investigations by reporters in Dubai found no trace of Andrews at his former address in the Satwa district, where he had previously lived with his father. Workers renovating the property said the family had moved out months earlier.

Andrews, who has reportedly lived in Dubai for two decades, was known within bodybuilding and gym circles across the city. Staff at several fitness clubs said they had not seen him since April, with one trainer describing him as a controversial figure among expatriates in the emirate.

For now, many questions remain unanswered surrounding Andrews' detention, the espionage allegations and whether formal charges will ultimately be brought against him.