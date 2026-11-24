Pope Francis described visions of the devil and a two-year spiritual crisis in private writings released internationally on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The Private Diary of Pope Francis reveals the late pontiff's struggles with temptation, declining health and the responsibilities of leading the Catholic Church.

Published posthumously following his death in April 2025, the book contains personal reflections recorded between 1992 and 2024. Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, edited the collection with the approval of Pope Leo XIV.

The Vatican Publishing House announced its release in five languages, with distribution across 94 countries. Pope Francis had previously indicated that selected passages from his writings could be shared for the spiritual benefit of readers.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis Recounts Visions of the Devil

Pope Francis recalled three occasions during his lifetime when he believed he had seen the devil. His accounts included descriptions of fiery eyes, a rasping voice and experiences that prompted him to seek protection through prayer.

According to Vatican News, Pope Francis described one encounter from a car and another near the choir during Mass.

In a 2018 diary entry, Pope Francis recounted what he believed was a vision of hell. 'Last night I saw the entrance to hell,' he wrote.

Pope Francis saw a vision of Hell in 2018:



“Last night I saw the entrance to Hell. I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me. I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon, I thank the Lord for this help. It's dangerous to get close to the gates of hell, because flames can spring out… pic.twitter.com/VWoHfhENqa — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) November 24, 2026

Pope Francis also described turning to the rosary for protection, regarding it as a spiritual weapon against evil.

Fernández connected Pope Francis's distress that year with the clergy sexual abuse scandal in Chile. The pontiff had faced criticism over his initial response to allegations before apologising and summoning the country's bishops to Rome.

The reported visions spanned different periods of Pope Francis's ministry, including years preceding his two-year spiritual crisis.

In an interview with Vatican News, Fernández discussed the religious significance of these experiences within the broader context of Pope Francis's spiritual development.

The accounts reflect Pope Francis's personal religious experiences rather than independently verified supernatural events.

Francis spoken often of the devil and his actions & effects, but never of actually seeing and hearing him, as he confides in his diary happened three times -- twice before his election, and again in 2018. This level of awareness is rare, typical only of saints and mystics. pic.twitter.com/idDsTBeIDY — Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) November 24, 2026

The Private Diary of Pope Francis Details His Two-Year Spiritual Crisis

Fernández identified 2021 and 2022 as a particularly difficult period in Pope Francis's spiritual life. His health was deteriorating, while his private reflections revealed concerns about his exercise of papal authority.

The late Pope Francis suffered a two-year spiritual crisis starting in 2021 when he felt tempted by the Devil and struggled with how to wield power over the Catholic Church, a new collection of his private diaries revealed https://t.co/XnnqFyxxpO — Reuters (@Reuters) November 24, 2026

Pope Francis struggled with the responsibilities of Church governance and feelings of spiritual desolation. Fernández described the pontiff as confronting the temptation to manipulate others or exercise power according to his own wishes.

His concerns centred not simply on the burden of leadership, but on how he used the authority entrusted to him.

Despite these difficulties, Pope Francis maintained a markedly different public demeanour. Fernández recalled that the pontiff continued to laugh and joke during that period.

The cardinal linked Pope Francis's subsequent spiritual renewal to his 2023 apostolic exhortation C'est la confiance and his 2024 encyclical Dilexit nos, which explored divine love.

The publication is not a complete reproduction of Pope Francis's diary. Fernández organised selected passages thematically and provided commentary explaining their religious significance.

The English-language edition was released by Image, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in partnership with the Vatican Publishing House.

Even in the diary's closing passage, Pope Francis returned to the subject of the devil, recalling experiences he had interpreted as manifestations of evil, according to Fernández.