Pope Leo XIV appeared to be hit near the eye by a thrown rosary in Lima, Peru, on Monday, 16 November.

The 71-year-old pontiff was greeting worshippers from his popemobile at Las Palmas Air Base ahead of a farewell Mass.

The video showed Pope Leo raising his hand to his face and rubbing his eye shortly afterwards. He continued with the ceremony, and there was no immediate indication of injury.

On his return flight to Rome, the Pope addressed the incident himself. He described the person who threw the rosary as someone who wanted to offer him a devotional gift in faith, rather than as someone with a hostile motive.

The episode occurred on the final day of his six-day visit to Peru, the last stop on a 12-day apostolic journey that also took him to Uruguay and Argentina.

Pope Leo XIV Jokes About Rosary Incident on Flight Home

Speaking to journalists aboard the papal aircraft, Pope Leo referred to the affection shown by Peruvians, including the person who had thrown the rosary.

Such affection was something 'carried in the heart... perhaps in the eye as well', he said, according to the Vatican's English translation of his remarks. He added that the encounter reflected enthusiasm and a desire to receive a blessing.

His response offered context missing from the footage itself. Photographs showed what appeared to be prayer beads flying towards the popemobile, but did not establish who threw them or precisely where they landed.

The Pope has become accustomed to receiving gifts from the crowd during public appearances. He has caught soft toys and flags, and once stopped to accept a pizza offered by visitors from Chicago in St Peter's Square.

Not every attempt has gone smoothly. During an earlier appearance in Rome, Pope Leo reached for an object that had been thrown but missed, accidentally bumping a Vatican videographer behind him. He later apologised to the camera operator.

The Lima encounter was more uncomfortable to watch. Yet it did not prevent the Pope from going ahead with Mass, which marked the end of his visit to a country central to his religious career.

Pope Leo XIV Thanks Peru at Farewell Mass

Pope Leo arrived in Peru on 11 November after visiting Uruguay and Argentina. His final Mass took place at Las Palmas Air Base on 16 November, before his departure for Rome later that day.

The Chicago-born Pope previously worked as a missionary in Peru and served as Bishop of Chiclayo in the country's north. His return as pontiff therefore carried personal significance beyond the ceremonial itinerary.

In his official homily, Pope Leo thanked the congregation for its hospitality and reflected on the Church's missionary work. 'Yes, the Peruvian people are my people too!' he declared.

He offered further thanks in separate remarks at the end of Mass, saying Peru had helped shape his ministry as a bishop. He recalled the people who had welcomed him throughout the visit and spoke of feeling at home.

The farewell ceremony later took place at Callao Air Base. Leo departed Lima on Monday and returned to Rome on Tuesday, 17 November, completing the South American journey.

The encounter with the rosary became an unexpected moment in those final hours. Speaking to reporters on the plane, Pope Leo emphasised that the crowds' enthusiasm and devotion were gifts he had received in return.