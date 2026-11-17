A rosary bracelet thrown from a crowd struck Pope Leo XIV near his right eye as he travelled through Lima in his popemobile on 16 November, prompting online calls for greater protection. The 71-year-old pontiff winced and briefly touched his face after being hit, but continued greeting spectators before attending the farewell Mass at Las Palmas Air Base.

The service reportedly attracted around 1.5 million people. Images of the incident circulated online, prompting discussion about the Pope's safety during public appearances. Some social media users suggested the popemobile should have enclosed windows or protective covers to stop objects thrown by spectators from reaching him.

Rosary Strikes Pope During Final Appearance in Peru

According to a report from Reuters, the incident occurred as Pope Leo travelled through the crowd ahead of his farewell Mass in Lima. A rosary, apparently thrown by someone among the spectators, struck him near the eye, ending his recent streak of successfully catching objects handed or tossed towards him.

The pope briefly reacted to the impact but did not appear to suffer a serious injury. He continued greeting those gathered before proceeding with the scheduled religious service.

The Associated Press also reported that throwing rosaries, stuffed toys, sports jerseys and other gifts towards the popemobile is a familiar sight during papal appearances. Leo has previously impressed spectators with his ability to catch objects thrown by well-wishers.

However, the incident highlighted the potential risks of the practice, particularly when large crowds gather around a moving vehicle.

They need to put window panes an all four sides in my opinion. — Girasol🌻🍉🇲🇽 (@85Bbplayer) November 17, 2026

Online Calls Focus on Popemobile Safety

The incident attracted attention after Catholic Arena shared a post on X suggesting that the Pope's communications team should issue a message asking people to stop throwing objects at him.

The account described the behaviour as 'very undignified', regardless of how impressive the pontiff's catching ability might be.

The post also featured photographs of Pope Leo reacting to objects thrown towards him during public appearances. It prompted several users to suggest that additional physical protection might be necessary.

One commenter proposed installing window panes on all sides of the popemobile. Another jokingly asked why Pope John Paul II had not been given a bulletproof vehicle, while a third suggested that future popes should receive training in catching objects.

Although some of the responses were humorous, the discussion reflected concerns about the risks associated with spectators throwing items towards the pontiff.

The suggestions also raised questions about how the Vatican could preserve the Pope's close interaction with the faithful while reducing the possibility of someone being injured during public appearances.

Papal Tour Ends Amid Questions Over Crowd Safety

The incident occurred towards the end of Pope Leo XIV's apostolic journey through Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, which began on 6 November.

According to Vatican News, the pontiff sent messages to the leaders of six countries as his aircraft travelled back to Rome on 16 and 17 November. The telegrams included greetings to the presidents of Peru, Brazil, France and Italy, as well as the monarchs of Morocco and Spain.

In his message to Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, Leo expressed gratitude for the welcome and hospitality he received during his visit. He described Peru as a nation dear to his heart and promised continued prayers for its people.

His message to French President Emmanuel Macron included prayers for peace, prosperity and concord, while his telegram to Morocco's King Mohammed VI called for unity and peace.

The Pope also reflected on the religious communities he encountered in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. In his message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, he praised the vitality of the local Churches and their continued contribution to spreading the Gospel.

While the Vatican's travel coverage focused on the Pope's messages of peace and gratitude, the incident in Lima prompted a separate conversation about the safety of future papal appearances.

For now, the online suggestions for enclosed popemobile protection remain reactions from social media users rather than an announced Vatican policy change.