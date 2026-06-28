Prince Harry's planned UK return has been thrown into doubt after reports said he was 'distraught' by the rejection of a fresh security request, with the backlash now centring on one blunt question from critics, 'Why should we pay?' The Duke of Sussex is still expected in Britain next month for Invictus-related engagements, but whether Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet join him has become far less certain.

This is not a brand new row but the latest flare-up in a long security fight that has followed Harry since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020. He lost his High Court challenge over UK protection in 2024, later told the BBC he was 'devastated' by the ruling, and said the decision made it 'impossible' for him to bring his family back safely.

Why Should We Pay?

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The backlash is rooted in a simple grievance that has never really gone away. Taxpayer-funded protection for a prince who no longer works as a royal is always going to provoke a fight, and Harry's case has become a lightning rod for it. Recent reporting said the Home Office opposes taxpayer funded security for him, fearing public anger if the Sussexes are granted it, which is exactly the sort of reaction that fuels the 'why should we pay' line.

The key development is that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as RAVEC, has turned down a request for extra protection just days before Harry was due to travel. The timing is awkward, to put it mildly. A family trip that had been shaping up as a rare chance for the Sussexes to return together now looks much shakier, and the children's place on the plane is under active reconsideration.

That is where the 'distraught' detail comes in. A source said Harry has been left frustrated and upset by how long the review has dragged on, and by the fact that the security answer appears to have settled the wrong way. The same reporting said he had hoped to travel with Meghan and the children for a week long visit that would include family time and Invictus countdown events.

Harry's Family Trip Is on Ice

The news came after reports that Harry had been planning to bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet with him for what would have been their first UK trip together in years. That detail matters because this was not presented as a routine royal appearance. It was supposed to be part family reunion, part symbolic return, with a stop at Princess Diana's resting place at Althorp also said to be in the mix.

Harry has visited Diana's grave before and reportedly likes bringing flowers there, while Meghan last went with him in 2022. Archie and Lilibet, now seven and five, have not yet seen it. So the travel plans were never just about logistics, they carried a lot of emotional freight too.

Now the practical problem has swallowed the emotional one. Harry's representatives sought police protection, only to be told no taxpayer funded security would be provided outside royal residences. That leaves Harry with a very narrow route to making the visit work, and an even narrower one if he is trying to persuade Meghan to bring the children.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Harry's plans could still shift, and the Sussexes have not publicly set out a revised itinerary after the latest refusal. But the direction of travel is obvious enough. The family visit that was supposed to soften the mood has instead become another argument about who pays, who decides and who is safe.

The Price of a Royal Return

This row has become bigger than one trip because it touches a nerve in Britain. Harry is not asking for a glamorous upgrade, he is asking for a security arrangement that matches the threat picture he says he faces. Critics hear something else, a public figure expecting the state to cover a private family's travel bill. That is why the phrase 'Why should we pay?' keeps cutting through. It is not subtle, but then neither is the mood.

The wider backdrop makes the whole thing feel even more brittle. Harry and Meghan's joint public projects have been patchy, and the couple have increasingly lived on separate tracks, with her business focus in California and his attention pulled back to Britain and Invictus. The result is a life that looks increasingly segmented, even if nobody involved is saying the marriage is in trouble.

There is still a route to a softer landing, of course. The King's reported offer of a royal residence remains part of the picture, and that may yet help solve the family logistics if security can be sorted. But right now the trip looks less like a homecoming and more like a stress test, one that has left Harry facing a familiar and frankly nasty question before he has even packed a suitcase.