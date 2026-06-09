Prince Harry is reportedly hoping for a relaxed summer break with family travel plans on the horizon, but those hopes have allegedly been put on hold as Meghan Markle focuses heavily on her business ventures. According to insiders, the couple's Montecito home has become more of a working space than a retreat, with Meghan reportedly immersed in meetings and brand development throughout the week.

The shift has reportedly left Harry disappointed, with one source claiming he sees little chance of an expensive getaway, as Meghan is reluctant to spend heavily while finances are under pressure.

Meghan's 'Oversized Office': Work Overtakes Summer Plans

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Prince Harry is reportedly feeling sidelined as Meghan Markle intensifies her focus on building her lifestyle brand. An insider claimed to InTouch Weekly that the couple's home has effectively been turned into an 'oversized office.' Meghan has reportedly been working long hours, with meetings and business activity taking place throughout the week.

The insider added that Markle wanted to be on top of their finances due to financial constraints. So instead of the family going on a luxury holiday, the former actress opted to focus on her business to boost cash flow.

'Money's tight,' the tipster claimed, 'so she's reluctant to blow [thousands of dollars] on a fancy vacation and socialising closer to home is also unappealing as it requires too much effort.' The situation has reportedly left Harry disappointed as he had hoped for a 'glamping trip so they can all chill out and see more of America'.

The source also alleged that the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex is 'very isolated and bored'.

'He's seeing friends any chance he gets and moaning that it's shaping up to be a wretched summer,' the tipster added.

Meghan and Harry's 'challenging' financial position as royal homes scrutinisedhttps://t.co/nYgPn0iyUN — The Daily Record (@Daily_Record) May 31, 2026

Why Money Worries Are Reportedly Weighing On The Sussexes

Concerns over the couple's financial stability have also been raised by royal commentator Tom Bower, who suggested their post-royal business model may not be sustainable long-term. Speaking on Kinsey Schofield's 'Unfiltered' podcast, Bower said their operation is 'poorly financed because they're not earning real money anymore.'

The 'Revenge' author believed that the Sussexes were no longer as 'relevant' as they were when they were part of the royal family and this impacted their finances.

'That isn't easy because, frankly, they're not relevant other than the potential damage they can do to the royal family in Britain,' Bower explained. 'It's fascinating to watch how they slowly are falling. I mean, there's no doubt the descent is much more interesting now than the ascent. And that may be prolonged. We don't know yet.'

Spotify, Netflix And 'As Ever': Deals Defining Their Income

Since stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pursued several high-profile commercial ventures, though not all have endured. Their multi-million-pound deals with Spotify and Netflix have been scaled back or ended, while Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever has undergone shifts in its early partnerships, including ties linked to Netflix that were later discontinued.

Insiders also claim financial pressure is becoming a growing source of tension within the household. 'Meghan finally told Harry he needs to step up financially,' one source told Rob Shuter on his 'Naughty But Nice' Substack.

Meghan, who previously built a career in acting, is reportedly taking the lead on business decisions. The 'Terrible Bosses' star is spearheading business deals, overseeing the brand and long-term planning, while feeling frustrated at being the only one focused on maintaining their income.

The source added that Prince Harry's lack of long-term professional experience outside the military has contributed to the imbalance, leaving Meghan increasingly seen as the primary earner.

'Harry still approaches life like a royal,' the source added. 'He wants purpose-driven work, while Meghan is looking at the numbers and asking how everything gets paid for.'

The couple's differing priorities have reportedly turned what was meant to be a relaxed summer into a more work-focused period at home. As financial pressures and business demands continue to shape their plans, insiders say the situation has left Prince Harry frustrated while Meghan Markle concentrates on maintaining their income.