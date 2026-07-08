A High Court judge in London will today deliver the verdict Prince Harry has waited years for — the outcome of his privacy invasion lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, in a case that has racked up an estimated £40 million ($53.5million) in legal costs.

The Duke of Sussex was expected to be in London on Tuesday, 7 July, with the verdict on the privacy invasion lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd due to be known.

Aside from Prince Harry, there are six others seeking substantial damages from Associated Newspapers Ltd, including singer Elton John and actors Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. The publication is accused of tapping their phones, intercepting voicemails and obtaining personal information through deception.

Despite the claims, Associated Newspapers Ltd has deemed the allegations preposterous. According to the publisher, the information used in roughly 50 articles was based on lawful sources — friends, royal aides and publicists who allegedly offered information to the paper.

Media Made Prince Harry's Life Miserable

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As far as Prince Harry is concerned, the news business has made his life miserable. He has lashed out at the media outlet's manner of reporting, pointing out that current practices amount to a toxic environment. He emphasised this allegation back in February through emotional testimony.

'They continue to come after me, they have made my wife's life an absolute misery,' Harry said in the witness box at the time.

Harry has had his issues with the press before. The Daily Mail is only one of several outlets he has stood up to, having also taken the Daily Mirror and The Sun to court. Against the Mirror, he won a judgment in 2023 after accusing the publication of widespread and habitual phone hacking. In 2025, Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloid issued an apology for intruding on Harry's life for years and paid a substantial sum to settle its own privacy invasion lawsuit.

Now Harry hopes to repeat that outcome with the Daily Mail. But this case has, so far, played out differently. Defence lawyer Anthony White has said affected journalists are ready to defend their work in court, claiming they had legitimate sources — contrary to Harry's assertions about their reliability. According to the defence, sources included official mouthpieces, such as a palace spokesperson, while others named their sources legitimately.

'They were not all tight-lipped,' said Katie Nicholl, a former Mail on Sunday editor. 'I had very good sources in the inner circle.'

Prince Harry Going About It Alone

Prince Harry is reportedly headed to London alone to see how the court case will pan out. He arrived on Monday, 6 July, but did not bring along his children, Archie and Lilibet, due to security concerns and after he was informed he could not stay at Buckingham Palace.

Had it not been for the police protection issue, King Charles would have had the chance to see his two grandchildren for the first time in four years. And with the falling out between Prince Harry and King Charles, a reconciliation might also have been possible.

Beyond that, the stakes are high for Harry. With the costs tied to the case expected to run into tens of millions of pounds, the losing side will have to pay, while, should the claimants win, they could also expect substantial damages.

There is, too, the reputation of the Duke of Sussex to consider — his standing, and that of the other claimants, is on the line. This is why the verdict is critical for both sides, and why the stakes are so high in this high-profile case.