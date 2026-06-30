Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of 'using' their children to ramp up pressure on the palace and government over security, as they prepare to bring Archie and Lilibet on a high‑profile visit to Britain in July. The trip, linked to the Invictus Games, has reignited rows over the Duke's long‑running battle for police protection in the UK.

The allegation comes as the Sussexes plan to return for the Invictus Games' One Year To Go event in Birmingham, with reports suggesting their children will join them. Their possible presence has pushed security questions back to the centre of royal debate.

Royal commentator Richard Eden has gone further, claiming the couple are strategically using the family visit to reopen their fight over taxpayer‑funded protection. He argues that involving Archie and Lilibet in the row raises the emotional stakes around Harry's demands for security.

'This All Seems Like A Bit Of A Trap'

Speaking on the latest episode of the Daily Mail's 'Palace Confidential', Richard Eden suggested Prince Harry's decision to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain could be more than a simple family trip. Eden claimed the Sussexes may be using the children's presence to strengthen arguments for greater security protections whenever they travel in the UK.

According to his assessment, the couple have indicated they would stay at a royal residence only if each time they leave with their children, security is guaranteed.

'Frankly, this all seems like a bit of a trap,' he said.

Eden argued this could place both King Charles III and the government in a difficult position by creating expectations around future security arrangements. He was particularly critical of involving Archie and Lilibet in the wider dispute.

'There's a lot of manipulation going on and it's all quite unedifying,' he added. 'It does seem that they are using the children to put pressure on the King and for me, that's really unedifying, I don't like it at all.'

With the July visit approaching, Eden suggested the Sussexes were using their children to revive questions over security in Britain.

Why Harry And Meghan Are Returning To The UK In July

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to travel to the UK in July for the Invictus Games' One Year To Go event in Birmingham.

The event is a major milestone ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games, which Birmingham will host. Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Games remain one of the initiatives most closely associated with his public identity after he stepped back from royal duties.

The visit is also notable because it could mark Archie and Lilibet's first reported trip to Britain together in years. Their presence would likely intensify media interest, given ongoing speculation about the Sussexes' relationship with the rest of the royal family.

For Prince Harry, the trip represents more than a ceremonial appearance. It also returns him to the country where his legal battle over security has become deeply personal.

How Harry's Security Fight Still Shapes His Visits

Prince Harry lost automatic entitlement to publicly funded police protection after stepping back as a working royal in 2020. Since then, he has argued that private security cannot adequately replace specialist police protection when his family is in Britain.

The Duke offered to pay personally for police security, arguing that his wife and children remain at risk without it. However, he lost that legal challenge, leaving the existing security arrangements unchanged.

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Following the ruling, Prince Harry spoke publicly about how the decision affected his family and his hopes for reconciliation with the monarchy. He said safety concerns remain the biggest obstacle to bringing Meghan and their children to Britain.

'I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point and the things they're going to miss is, well, everything,' he said. 'You know I love my country, I always have done despite what some people in the country have done.'

Whether the July trip eases tensions or deepens the dispute remains unclear. What is certain is that any visit involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children will continue to fuel debate over security, royal relations and the future of the Sussexes' relationship with Britain.