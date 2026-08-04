Prince Harry is reportedly hoping King Charles will attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, with sources claiming the Duke of Sussex believes his father's presence would send a powerful message of support for wounded service personnel while also reflecting the gradual improvement in their relationship.

According to reports, Harry has privately expressed a wish for the King to attend one of the Games' major ceremonies or sporting events, viewing the occasion as one of the most significant moments in the event's history since it returns to the United Kingdom. Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke of Sussex have publicly commented on the reported invitation.

The news comes after King Charles and Queen Camilla received widespread attention for their appearance at this summer's Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. The monarch's entrance, which featured a playful reference to the long-running British television series Doctor Who, generated positive headlines and highlighted the King's continuing role in promoting major sporting events across the UK. For Harry, reports suggest the Invictus Games represent far more than another entry on the royal calendar.

Why the Birmingham Invictus Games Matter

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 after witnessing the rehabilitation of wounded military personnel during a visit to the United States' Warrior Games. Since then, the international competition has grown into one of the largest sporting events for injured, sick and wounded current and former service members.

Over the past decade, the Games have been staged in cities including London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague, Düsseldorf and Vancouver-Whistler, becoming one of Harry's defining charitable achievements after his military service.

According to reports, the Birmingham edition carries additional importance because it marks the competition's return to British soil for the first time in more than a decade. Sources quoted in recent reports claim Harry wants the event to become the most successful Invictus Games yet, both in attendance and global visibility.

One insider reportedly said it would 'mean the world' to the Duke if his father attended, adding that Harry hopes the King could appear at either the opening ceremony or selected sporting competitions.

Royal observers note that a visit by the reigning monarch would naturally attract additional international attention to the event and reinforce its focus on veterans rather than royal family divisions. Whether such an appearance ultimately happens, however, remains entirely in Buckingham Palace's hands.

Father and Son Reportedly Making Progress

The reported invitation comes amid continuing speculation that relations between Harry and King Charles have improved following several years of tension.

According to previous reports, the pair spent more than an hour together at Highgrove House earlier this summer. Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were also reportedly present, with Queen Camilla said to have joined the family gathering.

If the reports are accurate, the meeting marked one of the most substantial private reunions between the King and the Sussex family since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020. It also represented a notable contrast with Harry's emergency trip to London following the King's cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

During that visit, father and son reportedly spent less than an hour together before Charles departed for Sandringham to continue his treatment programme. At the time, the brief meeting fuelled speculation that relations remained strained despite Harry's decision to fly from California immediately after learning of the diagnosis.

Recent reports have painted a more optimistic picture, although neither Buckingham Palace nor Harry's office has publicly characterised the current state of their relationship.

Harry Has Spoken Publicly About Reconciliation

Unlike many previous royal disagreements, Harry has addressed the family rift directly in several interviews. During his BBC interview in May 2025, he said he wanted reconciliation with his relatives and suggested that continuing family conflict served little purpose.

'Life is precious,' Harry said during the interview. He also acknowledged uncertainty surrounding the King's health, remarking, 'I don't know how much longer my father has.'

Harry further claimed that Charles was no longer speaking to him because of the ongoing dispute surrounding his UK security arrangements following his departure from official royal duties.

Despite expressing hope for reconciliation, Harry also accepted that rebuilding family relationships could not happen unilaterally. He said the decision ultimately rested with members of the Royal Family if they wished to move forward. Those remarks have continued to shape public discussion whenever father and son are reported to have met privately.

William's Position Remains Less Certain

While reports have suggested Harry's relationship with King Charles may be improving, there has been far less indication that a similar thaw has taken place with Prince William.

The brothers' relationship has remained under intense scrutiny since Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life, with subsequent interviews, the Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir Spare further widening the divide.

Royal commentators have repeatedly suggested that trust between the brothers remains difficult to rebuild, although neither has publicly discussed their relationship in detail in recent months.

If King Charles were to attend the Invictus Games alongside Harry, attention would inevitably turn to whether Prince William would also be willing to support the event or whether he would choose to remain absent. At present, there is no indication that such discussions have taken place.

Palace Yet to Confirm Any Plans

As with all major royal engagements, any decision regarding the King's attendance would be expected to follow Buckingham Palace's normal scheduling process.

The Palace typically confirms engagements only after reviewing the King's official programme, health considerations and broader constitutional responsibilities. That means there is currently no official confirmation that Charles will attend the Birmingham Invictus Games.

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Even so, the reported invitation highlights how the Games continue to occupy a unique place in Harry's public life. More than a decade after launching the competition, it remains one of the projects most closely associated with his charitable work and military legacy.

If King Charles ultimately accepts the invitation, it would represent one of the most significant public appearances involving the monarch and the Duke of Sussex since Harry stepped back from royal duties. It would also shift attention away from years of family disagreements and towards the veterans whose achievements the Invictus Games were created to celebrate.

Until Buckingham Palace or Harry's representatives comment publicly, however, the reported invitation remains just that—a report. Whether it develops into a highly symbolic royal reunion or simply another missed opportunity will only become clear once plans for the Birmingham Games are formally announced.