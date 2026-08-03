Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have criticised comments made by broadcaster Mark Dolan after he suggested on a podcast that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children could one day become embroiled in the ongoing tensions between the two branches of the Royal Family.

The remarks, made during an appearance on The Royalist podcast with host Tom Sykes, prompted a response from the Sussexes' spokesperson, who accused Dolan of dragging young children into an adult family dispute.

The exchange comes as relations between the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales remain widely reported to be strained, with no public indication that the longstanding family rift is nearing resolution.

Podcast Comments Spark Backlash

During the discussion, Dolan argued that the divide between Prince Harry and Prince William could eventually affect the next generation of the Royal Family.

According to Dolan, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, may grow up separated from their royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and could ultimately find themselves caught in the same institutional divisions that have defined the relationship between their parents.

He also suggested Harry and Meghan were creating what he described as an alternative royal presence outside the traditional monarchy. Those comments quickly drew criticism online, with many arguing that speculation involving young children crossed a line regardless of broader debates surrounding the Royal Family.

Sussexes Respond

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson issued a statement rejecting Dolan's remarks, saying there is an important distinction between criticising public figures and involving children who have played no part in the ongoing dispute.

The spokesperson described the comments as irresponsible and criticised the decision to speculate publicly about Archie and Lilibet's future relationship with their cousins. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace has publicly commented on the podcast discussion.

Mark Dolan Defends His Remarks

Following the backlash, Dolan released a video responding to the criticism. He said his comments were not intended as an attack on Archie or Lilibet personally but rather as an observation about what he believes could happen if the current tensions within the Royal Family continue unresolved.

According to Dolan, his argument focused on the long-term institutional consequences of the split between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal Family rather than the children's individual personalities or behaviour. Even so, the comments continued to divide opinion online.

A Family Rift That Shows Few Signs of Healing

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of one of the most public family disputes in modern royal history. Relations between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family deteriorated following the couple's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Subsequent interviews, Harry's memoir Spare and the couple's Netflix documentary further widened the divide, particularly with Prince William.

While King Charles has reportedly maintained some private contact with Harry, reports have consistently suggested relations between the Prince of Wales and his younger brother remain extremely limited. That continuing estrangement has inevitably raised questions about whether the next generation of royal cousins will have meaningful relationships as they grow older.

Royal Experts Continue to Debate the Long-Term Impact

Royal commentators have frequently discussed how the separation between the two households may affect Archie, Lilibet, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Some argue that geographical distance with Harry and Meghan raising their family in California makes close relationships more difficult to maintain regardless of wider family tensions.

Others believe future reconciliation remains possible, particularly as the children grow older and establish their own relationships independent of the disagreements between previous generations.

At this stage, however, those remain matters of opinion rather than established fact. There is no public evidence suggesting how the five children view one another or what role they may eventually play within the wider Royal Family.

The Debate Highlights a Broader Question

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The reaction to Dolan's comments reflects a broader discussion about where commentary on public figures should end and where the privacy of their children should begin.

Archie and Lilibet, like George, Charlotte and Louis, remain minors who have largely been shielded from public life despite the intense interest surrounding the Royal Family.

While commentators continue to analyse the future of the monarchy and the ongoing relationship between the Sussexes and the House of Windsor, predictions about the children's future remain speculative.

For now, the only confirmed reality is that the rift between Prince Harry and Prince William continues, leaving questions about whether the next generation of royal cousins will grow up close or largely apart unanswered.