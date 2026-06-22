A controversial claim aired on Tucker Carlson's podcast has ignited fresh debate over privacy, foreign influence and the growing role of digital technology inside American religious spaces.

Investigative documentary filmmaker Nathan Apffel alleged that an Israel-funded campaign used geofencing technology to identify and target Christians attending hundreds of churches across the United States.

Documents Allegedly Reveal A Massive Church Targeting Operation

During the interview, Apffel said his investigation began with documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, commonly known as FARA. According to him, the records detailed a campaign funded by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs that focused heavily on evangelical Christian communities in the United States.

'Millions of dollars came from the nation state of Israel to sway massive megachurches in America, or at least the pastors,' Apffel told Carlson during the discussion.

Apffel claimed the documents listed hundreds of churches, particularly large congregations on the West Coast, that were included in a broader outreach strategy. The purpose, he alleged, was to increase support for the Israeli state among American Christians at a time when public opinion was becoming more divided over the conflict in Gaza.

The filmmaker argued that the campaign was not simply about public relations. Instead, he described it as a sophisticated digital marketing operation designed to influence political and religious attitudes through targeted messaging.

How Phone Tracking Works

At the centre of the controversy is geofencing technology, a marketing tool commonly used by advertisers and businesses. Apffel alleged that digital boundaries were created around selected churches.

'If you go to your church and you walk into that building, there is a digital geofence,' he said. 'If you ping your phone, that geofence is triggered.'

He claimed the campaign sought to reach worshippers after they attended services, exposing them to content designed to strengthen support for Israel while countering pro-Palestinian narratives.

Apffel further alleged that many churches may not have known they were included in the programme. According to his interpretation of the documents, the targeting focused primarily on congregations rather than obtaining direct participation from church leadership.

The allegations have raised concerns among privacy advocates, particularly because churches are often viewed as places where individuals expect a higher degree of personal freedom and confidentiality.

Influence Inside American Churches

Much of the discussion focused on why evangelical Christians remain a key audience in debates surrounding Israel.

Apffel argued that some religious leaders have linked support for the modern state of Israel with Christian faith, creating strong political and theological connections that influence congregations.

During the podcast conversation, he claimed certain organisations have invested significant resources into reinforcing those beliefs. According to Apffel, the campaign described in the documents aimed to strengthen pro-Israel sentiment by providing educational materials, digital content and outreach efforts directed at both churchgoers and religious leaders.

The filmmaker suggested that pastors could become particularly influential targets because of their ability to shape opinions within large congregations.

Supporters of Israel often argue that strong ties between evangelical Christians and Israel are rooted in long-standing religious beliefs and shared values. Critics, however, contend that political messaging can sometimes blur the line between faith and foreign policy advocacy.

Privacy Questions Continue

While the allegations remain heavily debated, the podcast appearance has renewed broader questions about digital surveillance and political influence campaigns.

Apffel described the alleged operation as one of the largest Christian-focused geofencing efforts ever undertaken in the United States. He claimed the documents explicitly outlined goals related to changing perceptions of Israel among evangelical audiences.

The discussion also touched on whether Americans would react differently if similar tactics were linked to governments such as China, Russia or Iran.

For Apffel, the issue was less about which country funded the campaign and more about whether foreign governments should be involved in targeting religious communities through digital technology.

No independent findings were presented during the interview to verify every aspect of the claims.