Meghan Markle is reportedly exploring ways to persuade Netflix not to end their partnership with her and Prince Harry. The surprise decision was announced earlier this month and has been described as mutual, though some remain convinced it was the streaming giant alone that chose to walk away.

Even though Netflix decided not to renew its partnership with Markle and Prince Harry, the streaming giant remains committed to releasing the projects already in the pipeline under the couple's production company, Archewell.

Meghan Markle Committed to Extending Netflix Partnership?

A source recently told a celebrity publication that Markle wants a face-to-face meeting with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos to discuss the possibility of extending their partnership. Rather than stepping back, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants to understand exactly why Netflix chose not to continue the relationship.

'Instead of backing off and accepting defeat, she's demanding a face-to-face with Ted. She wants answers, and she's not willing to let this go. They still have deals in place and projects they're trying to get off the ground, so she doesn't see why this can't be turned around,' the insider said.

The same source claimed that Markle believes her reputation is suffering as a result of the controversy, and that she is determined to defend herself, her husband, and their shared brand. With no one else stepping in to do so, she has reportedly taken matters into her own hands.

Netflix Wants NOTHING to do With Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/TUi2ZfJvsR — Pop Culture Crisis (@popculture_show) March 27, 2026

Netflix's Partnership With the Sussexes Was 'Too Costly'

Another source claimed that Netflix had to end its partnership with the Sussexes because it had become increasingly difficult for the company's leadership to justify the level of investment. Over the past five years, Netflix spent millions paying Markle and Prince Harry for content that did not always deliver a return.

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Branded Hollywood Outcasts, Lose 25 Employees as Netflix Deal Crumbles: Report Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Branded Hollywood Outcasts, Lose 25 Employees as Netflix Deal Crumbles: Report

The ongoing controversy surrounding the couple also weighed on the decision. 'Officially, Netflix is acting like everything is great because they have to keep up appearances, but behind the scenes, people are fed up with the constant drama, it's beyond messy, and by all accounts, Meghan's only making it worse,' the source said.

Netflix has acknowledged the value the Sussexes brought in terms of publicity, but that visibility reportedly came at a cost the company was no longer willing to absorb. Netflix was reportedly left with little choice but to let the partnership lapse.

Meghan Markle Remains Friends With Ted Sarandos' Wife

Despite the professional split, the source said Sarandos has no objection to his wife, Nicole Avant, maintaining her friendship with Markle, keeping his personal and professional lives separate.

Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Unfollows Meghan Markle on Instagram Amid Claims Streamer 'Is Done' with Sussexes https://t.co/Qs7tFMZB7R Oh, what a shame. — The Queen's wedding shudder. (@Msblowana) March 26, 2026

'He's not stopping his wife from maintaining her friendship with Meghan, and he's not disparaging anyone, but professionally, he's stepping back. He's a very busy and powerful guy who prefers to stay under the radar and avoid unnecessary drama, and this situation has become nothing but drama,' the source said.

As for the meeting Markle has reportedly been pushing for, Sarandos is said to have declined. And the more pressure is applied, the more he reportedly refuses. The Netflix boss has already unfollowed Markle on Instagram amid the ongoing fallout.