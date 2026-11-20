Quinnipiac University was placed under lockdown after reports of a possible gunman on campus, triggering an urgent police response and leaving students and staff sheltering inside buildings as officers searched the university grounds. Emergency alerts issued on Thursday night warned the campus community to remain indoors, with a second update confirming that the lockdown was still in effect as police began searching every building for the reported threat.

The incident unfolded at the university's campus in Hamden, Connecticut, where officials reported a heavy police presence as authorities responded to the potential security threat. The university had not provided further details about the possible gunman or confirmed whether an armed individual had been found.

Quinnipiac University Issues Second Emergency Alert

The first emergency warning was published on Quinnipiac University's social media accounts and official website shortly after 9pm on Thursday, instructing everyone on campus to stay inside.

'Please stay inside. There are reports of a possible gunman on campus. There is a heavy police presence on campus to deal with this matter. More updates to come,' the university said in its initial alert. The warning prompted an immediate shelter-in-place instruction as police responded to the reported threat.

At 9:50pm, Quinnipiac University issued a second alert, confirming that the lockdown remained in place and urging students, faculty and staff to continue sheltering indoors.

The update indicated that the emergency response was ongoing, with officers carrying out searches across the campus.

Police Search Every Building as Lockdown Continues

Police were searching all buildings at Quinnipiac University as part of the response to the possible gunman report, according to the university's second emergency notification. The university reiterated that there was no additional information about the reported gunman at the time of the update.

The building-by-building search came as a heavy police presence remained on campus. However, officials had not publicly confirmed whether the reported threat involved an armed individual or whether a suspect had been identified.

The University of Maine men's basketball team was also playing against Quinnipiac when the lockdown was announced. Despite the emergency, the game was allowed to finish while students remained sheltered in place, according to local broadcaster WGME.

No further details about the circumstances that prompted the initial warning were immediately available.

Students and Staff Told To Remain Indoors

The university's repeated instructions made clear that the shelter-in-place order remained active following the second alert.

Students and other members of the Quinnipiac University community were urged to stay inside while police continued their search. The university did not announce a timetable for lifting the lockdown in its 9:50pm notification.

The situation also left several important questions unanswered, including whether anyone had been injured, whether police had located a suspect and what initially prompted the possible gunman report.

Where Is Quinnipiac University?

Quinnipiac University is located in Hamden, Connecticut, in the north-eastern United States. The institution has campuses in the Hamden area and North Haven. The university uses emergency notifications to communicate urgent safety information to students, faculty and staff, including instructions during potential security incidents.

Its emergency alerts are distributed through official university communication channels, including its website and social media accounts.

As of the latest reported update on Thursday night, the lockdown remained in place, police were searching campus buildings and the university had not released additional information about the possible gunman.