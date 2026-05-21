Ram is reviving its Rumble Bee performance truck branding with a new lineup of Hemi V8-powered 'muscle trucks,' marking a bold move at a time when high fuel prices and electric vehicle investment continue reshaping the automotive industry. The new trucks, unveiled by Stellantis at its Chelsea Proving Grounds in Michigan, combine aggressive styling, performance-focused specifications, and classic American muscle truck themes aimed at enthusiast buyers.

The lineup includes multiple Hemi V8 engine options, including a high-performance SRT Hellcat variant producing 777 horsepower and targeting a top speed of 170 mph. Ram executives believe the vehicles can help attract attention to the brand even if sales volumes remain relatively niche.

Ram Brings Back Rumble Bee

Ram confirmed the new muscle truck range will launch with a 5.7-litre Hemi V8 model later this year, followed by the Rumble Bee 392 and the range-topping Rumble Bee SRT during the first half of 2027.

The company described the trucks as halo products designed to reinforce Ram's performance identity as the broader pickup segment expands into luxury and off-road categories.

As cited by CNBC, Ram's chief executive, Tim Kuniskis, called the launch a major statement for the brand during the unveiling event.

'This is absolutely a "hold my beer", watch this, push the chips in moment,' Kuniskis said. 'Welcome to the era of muscle trucks.'

The trucks will be built at Stellantis' Saltillo assembly plant in Mexico.

Rumble Bee Decals and Exterior Styling Details

The new Ram Rumble Bee models revive a nameplate previously used on performance-oriented Ram pickups in the early 2000s. The updated trucks feature distinctive Rumble Bee decals, unique graphics packages, and more aggressive styling elements intended to separate them from standard full-size Ram pickups.

Ram said the vehicles will use quad cab configurations with smaller rear doors than most modern full-size trucks sold in the United States. The design approach reflects traditional muscle truck proportions while maintaining pickup practicality.

The company is positioning the Rumble Bee lineup as a modern interpretation of classic American performance trucks, combining V8 engines with visual cues inspired by earlier high-performance Ram models.

Hemi V8 Engine Specs and SRT Hellcat Performance

The headline performance model in the range is the Rumble Bee SRT, powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 engine producing 777 horsepower. Ram said the truck is targeting a top speed of 170 mph, placing it among the fastest production pickups expected to reach the market.

The lineup will also include a 5.7-litre Hemi V8 entry-level version and a Rumble Bee 392 variant positioned between the standard model and the SRT.

Kuniskis said the company sees an opportunity to fill a gap left by the shrinking number of traditional muscle cars as several manufacturers prioritise electric vehicles.

'We chased electrification, and that tide changed. This tide will change as well,' he told reporters following the reveal.

Ram Rumble Bee Pricing Expectations

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Ram has not released official pricing for the muscle truck range, although Kuniskis compared the entry-level truck to highly equipped Big Horn models that can exceed $60,000 (around £44,700). The SRT version could join the existing TRX as one of the brand's premium halo trucks, with pricing potentially reaching six figures.

Despite US petrol prices averaging above $4.50 (roughly £3.35) per gallon, Ram executives said they believe demand for performance-oriented pickups remains strong.

S&P Global auto analyst Stephanie Brinley said the trucks are unlikely to generate large sales volumes but could help maintain enthusiasm among existing Ram customers.

'The combination of having it all can drive some excitement into the brand,' Brinley said.

The muscle truck launch comes ahead of Stellantis' investor day under chief executive Antonio Filosa, where the automaker is expected to outline plans to improve profitability while continuing production expansion for Hemi V8 engines.