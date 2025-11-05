Miss Universe President Raúl Rocha has issued a strong public statement after viral footage showed contestants walking out of a pre-pageant event in Bangkok, Thailand, sparking a worldwide debate about professionalism, respect, and contestant treatment at the 2025 Miss Universe competition.

Viral Footage Triggers Outrage

The controversy began on 2 November, when footage shared by @pageant.liveph appeared to show several contestants, including Miss Universe Mexico Fátima Bosch and Miss Universe Persia Sahar Biniaz, leaving the stage during the official sashing ceremony.

The short video, viewed millions of times, captured Bosch stepping away mid-event after what witnesses described as a 'tense exchange' with organisers. Online, hashtags such as #RespectWomen and #MissUniverse2025 trended worldwide as fans demanded transparency.

Rocha's Response: 'Dignity Will Not Be Violated'

Amid mounting discussion, Raúl Rocha, who became Miss Universe President earlier in 2025, issued a statement reaffirming the organisation's values.

'I will not allow women's respect and dignity to be violated under any circumstance,' Rocha said,

'The Miss Universe Organisation is built on empowerment, equality, and respect, and that will not change.'

Rocha confirmed that an internal review had been launched to assess what occurred during the Bangkok ceremony, emphasising that contestants 'safety and honour will always come first.

His swift response drew praise from pageant fans and women's advocacy groups alike. 'It's leadership with empathy,' one supporter commented. 'He reminded everyone that Miss Universe is about values, not just crowns.'

A Defining Test for New Leadership

This marks Rocha's first major challenge since assuming control of Miss Universe in 2025. The organisation has been undergoing a rebranding phase, with renewed focus on ethical conduct, mental health, and contestant welfare following past controversies.

Under Rocha's leadership, new policies include:

On-site counsellors and wellness teams.

Updated conduct codes for organisers and franchise partners.

Greater transparency in judging and contestant support.

These changes were designed to ensure that every delegate competes in an environment grounded in respect, fairness, and professionalism.

Looking Ahead

The Miss Universe 2025 competition continues in Bangkok, with the grand finale scheduled for later this month. While the internal investigation remains ongoing, Rocha's comments have helped refocus attention on the organisation's mission to champion confidence and integrity.

For millions of viewers worldwide, his message was unmistakable: Miss Universe stands for integrity, confidence, and dignity above all else.