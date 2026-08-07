A light-hearted moment between Rihanna and a fan at the Cannes Film Festival has gone viral after the singer hilariously misunderstood a selfie request, briefly believing she had been asked to act as the photographer instead.

The now widely shared video shows French fan Clément Nicolazzo approaching Rihanna outside a hotel during the festival. Speaking in broken English, he asked for 'a picture of me', leading the singer to assume he wanted a solo photograph rather than a selfie with her.

The wholesome interaction quickly won over social media users, while A$AP Rocky's humorous reaction from behind the camera added another memorable moment to the exchange.

Rihanna Mistakes Fan's Request

In the viral clip, Rihanna warmly accepts the fan's phone and begins preparing to take his picture.

Rather than immediately posing beside him, she enthusiastically encourages him to get ready for his photo, asking how he plans to pose while holding up the phone to frame the shot.

The fan, however, appears confused before gesturing that he had actually hoped Rihanna would join him in the photograph.

Realising the misunderstanding, Rihanna bursts into laughter before quickly stepping beside him to pose for the selfie, turning what could have been an awkward moment into one of the festival's most endearing viral clips.

The interaction has since been viewed millions of times across TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms.

@dailymail Rihanna has sparked laughs online after a fan's photo request was lost in translation during a chance encounter in Cannes. The singer initially thought she was being asked to take the fan's picture before realizing he had wanted a selfie with her instead. 🎥 Clement Nicolazzo via Storyful #rihanna #celebrity #funny #viral ♬ original sound - Daily Mail

A$AP Rocky's Joke Sparks Online Laughs

Standing just behind Rihanna throughout the exchange was her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, who filmed the encounter from only a few feet away.

After finally getting his selfie, the visibly excited fan complimented Rihanna, telling her she was beautiful.

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That prompted Rocky to jokingly interrupt with a smile, saying: 'Relax on the compliments, buddy.'

His playful remark immediately drew laughter from those nearby and quickly became another talking point online.

Although some social media posts jokingly suggested Rocky looked 'jealous,' most viewers interpreted the comment as light-hearted teasing rather than genuine irritation.

Fans Praise Rihanna's Warm Personality

The video has attracted praise from fans, many of whom highlighted Rihanna's patience and good humour throughout the interaction.

Rather than appearing frustrated by the misunderstanding, the singer embraced the moment, laughing with the fan before happily posing for the photograph.

Many commenters described the exchange as a reminder of Rihanna's approachable personality, noting that she made the fan feel comfortable despite the language barrier.

Others also praised Rocky for joining in the joke, saying his playful comment made the interaction even more memorable.

A Cannes Moment That Won the Internet

Although celebrities are frequently stopped by fans during major international events such as Cannes, spontaneous interactions like this rarely become so widely shared.

The combination of a genuine misunderstanding, Rihanna's cheerful reaction and Rocky's humorous one-liner turned a simple selfie request into one of the festival's most talked-about viral moments.

For Nicolazzo, what began as a nervous attempt to ask one of the world's biggest music stars for a photo became an unforgettable encounter that has now been viewed by millions around the world.

As the clip continues circulating online, many fans say it perfectly captures why Rihanna remains one of the entertainment industry's most beloved personalities: able to laugh at herself while making an ordinary fan's day.