Tom Holland's unanswered dinner invitation to Erling Haaland has received a surprise explanation, with the Manchester City striker revealing that he did not realise the message came from the actor.

The Norway international said he believed the message was from someone he did not know and did not intentionally ignore Holland. After the story gained attention online, Haaland publicly accepted the invitation, turning a simple misunderstanding into an unexpected interaction between two globally recognised stars.

Haaland later accepted the invitation publicly, joking that he was 'a little late' and telling Holland to 'just name the place'.

Erling Haaland Explains Why He Missed Tom Holland's Message

Haaland said the unanswered message was the result of a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate snub.

The footballer explained that he does not regularly watch films and did not recognise Holland, whose career includes his role as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man franchise.

The explanation surprised fans because Holland is one of the world's most recognisable young actors, while Haaland has become one of football's biggest names after his rise with Manchester City and the Norway national team.

The incident was widely described online as a 'ghosting' moment, although Haaland later clarified that the missed reply happened because he did not realise who had contacted him.

Rather than a dispute between two celebrities, the exchange highlighted how even high-profile figures can miss unexpected messages when they do not recognise the person behind them.

Tom Holland Revealed How the Dinner Invitation Started

According to BuzzFeed, Holland discussed the incident during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, explaining that he contacted Haaland after spotting the footballer at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The actor said he sent Haaland a message inviting him to dinner but never received a response. Holland presented the situation as a humorous anecdote rather than a complaint, turning the unanswered message into a light-hearted celebrity story.

The Monaco Grand Prix meeting became an important detail in the timeline because it explained how the interaction between the actor and footballer began.

The story attracted attention because it brought together two major public figures from different industries. Holland is known worldwide for his acting career, while Haaland has built a global following through his performances on the football pitch.

Haaland's Reply Turns Missed Message Into Celebrity Moment

After learning about Holland's comments, Haaland publicly acknowledged the missed invitation and accepted the offer.

His response changed the tone of the story, transforming what appeared to be an unanswered celebrity message into a friendly exchange between two international figures.

The interaction also connected two separate fan communities, with followers of Hollywood and football reacting to the possibility of the pair finally meeting.

The exchange gained further attention because it showed an unusual crossover between entertainment and sport, with fans discussing the unlikely friendship between the two stars.

Dinner Meeting Has Yet to Be Confirmed

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Although Haaland has accepted Holland's invitation publicly, neither celebrity has confirmed whether a dinner date has been arranged.

For now, the exchange has clarified the misunderstanding behind the missed message, turning a simple invitation into a widely discussed celebrity interaction between two globally recognised stars.

The incident has also highlighted the unpredictable nature of celebrity encounters, where a message between two famous figures can quickly become a public conversation.