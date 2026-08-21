Olivia Rodrigo unexpectedly found herself at the centre of a football frenzy after Barcelona fans began flooding her Instagram account with messages intended for Spanish midfielder Rodri.

The bizarre mix-up comes as supporters celebrate Rodri's move to Barcelona, with fans apparently searching for a way to welcome the football star online. Because Rodri does not have his own Instagram account, some supporters appear to have settled on an unlikely alternative: pop star Rodrigo's page.

Instead of simply being a place for her to share photos, music updates and moments from her life, her Instagram comments have effectively become a makeshift welcome page for the footballer.

Why Are Barcelona Fans Commenting on Olivia's IG?

The confusion largely comes down to the similarity between the names 'Rodrigo' and 'Rodri.'

Read more Olivia Rodrigo Instagram Comments Explode as FC Barcelona Football Fans Confuse Pop Singer With Star Player Rodri Olivia Rodrigo Instagram Comments Explode as FC Barcelona Football Fans Confuse Pop Singer With Star Player Rodri

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest young pop stars in the world, while Rodri is one of football's most recognisable midfielders. However, the Spanish international does not maintain a personal Instagram account, leaving fans without an obvious place to leave messages following his move.

As Barcelona supporters looked for somewhere to celebrate the transfer, Rodrigo's Instagram apparently became an unexpected destination.

Fans have been leaving congratulatory comments underneath the singer's posts, with many messages referring to Rodri and Barcelona rather than Rodrigo herself.

The situation has created a surreal comment section in which football supporters are discussing their excitement about a new player on the Instagram page of someone who has nothing to do with the transfer.

Olivia Rodrigo is getting flooded with Barcelona fans after player Rodri’s move to the club



The soccer star has no Instagram, so fans are welcoming him through Olivia’s account instead pic.twitter.com/XsHnQohjsI — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 19, 2026

No Connection Between Rodrigo and Rodri

There is, of course, absolutely no connection between Rodrigo and Rodri beyond their similar names.

Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter known for hits including 'drivers license,' 'good 4 u' and 'vampire.' Rodri, meanwhile, is a Spanish professional footballer who has established himself as one of the sport's leading midfielders.

The unexpected crossover is therefore less about the two celebrities themselves and more about social media users trying to find an account where they can express their excitement.

The lack of an Instagram account for Rodri has made the confusion even more amusing. Rather than being able to tag the player directly, supporters have seemingly taken their messages to the closest name they can find.

About Olivia's Instagram Account

Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram account has become one of the many ways fans keep up with the pop star, with her following now reaching around 42 million people. Her Instagram offers fans a glimpse into her career, performances and personal life, but there is one unusual detail about the account that has long caught people's attention: Rodrigo does not follow anyone from her main profile.

The singer previously explained her unusual Instagram strategy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Rather than filling her feed with posts from friends and celebrities, Rodrigo deliberately keeps her following list at zero because she believes it helps her spend less time on her phone and social media.

However, she also revealed that the decision was influenced by an extremely awkward experience involving an ex. While looking at her former partner's Instagram profile, Rodrigo accidentally followed him. Because she normally followed nobody, the mistake was immediately noticeable. Her friend even rushed into her room after spotting what had happened, only for Rodrigo's phone to die before she could quickly undo the follow.