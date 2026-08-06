The rapper shared an update on Rihanna's work in the studio during an interview on The Jason Lee Show, where he was asked if he's the reason fans are still waiting for Rihanna's next album since 2016.

Rihanna's long-time partner, A$AP Rocky, revealed the superstar is back in the studio working on her long-awaited next album: 'She in the studio right now. Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe. Bro, she working. She cooking ... I'mma get in trouble for this. Her fans are going to kill me.'

Rihanna Continues to Work

Rihanna's last album, Anti, was released in 2016, and hits include Work, Needed Me, Love on the Brain, and Desperado.

Although she hasn't released an album, Rihanna has recorded several singles, including 'Lift Me Up' and 'Born Again' for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as well as 'Friend of Mine for Smurfs.'

Rihanna continues to work on her music, even if it's not a full album. She continues to keep her fans entertained, giving them glimpses into her music process. The singer has previously said she's been reworking he long-awaited album, popularly referred to by fans as R9, revisiting earlier material with a new perspective, discussing in 2024 that her creative process has changed, with visual ideas coming before the music.

Rihanna fans are getting excited about new music coming out. Some fans are excited while others are cautious, as fans comment, 'She's been in the studio for 10 years,' and 'We will believe it when the album is on Spotify,' another wrote, followed by a crying emoji. 'She been 'cooking' since Anti dropped and we still starving,' said another fan.

Three of Rihanna's songs from her 2016 album dominated the music charts: Work (featuring Drake), Love on the Brain, and Needed Me. The singer also received six Grammy nominations for specific singles from the album and the album itself.

Rihanna's Success at Juggling Motherhood, Businesses, and her Music Career

Rihanna has many endeavors outside of her music career. Founding Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands. She's done all of these business accomplishments while her personal life has changed, becoming a mother in 2022, 2023, and 2025 with her long-term partner, A$AP Rocky.

In Rocky's interview, he confirmed that Rihanna's growing family and her many business ventures have not been responsible for delaying new music. Many fans believe that Rihanna's music has been delayed due to other responsibilities. Rocky dismissed these concerns, saying 'that isn't the case.' Rihanna has kept fans guessing about when a new album would be released.

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Even though Rihanna hasn't released a new album, she continues to give fans glimpses of her musical talents. Her most recent release came in 2025 with 'Friend of Mine,' a song featured on The Smurfs soundtrack. Before that, she released 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, earning Rihanna an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

Rihanna has maintained her fans' attention with performances at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and recent collaborations with Jay-Z. The singer has been balancing her music career with motherhood and her Fenty brands.