A$AP Rocky has once again addressed his simmering feud with Canadian rapper Drake, offering a blunt response to the subtle jabs thrown his way on the album ICEMAN.

The multi-year tension between the two artists, largely rooted in their shared history with global pop icon Rihanna, flared up anew when Drake targeted Rocky and his family on the track 'Burning Bridges'.

Rather than escalating the confrontation, Rocky took to The Jason Lee Show to laugh off the criticism, shut down online narratives, and make it clear why he refuses to indulge the ongoing rivalry.

Rocky has been in a relationship with Rihanna since 2020 with three children from the singer. Prior to this, Drake and Rihanna had been in an on-and-off relationship.

How Rocky and Drake's Collaboration Turned Sour

Before Rocky started dating Rihanna, he and Drake had been close collaborators. They appeared on Rocky's song 'F**kin' Problems' in 2012 alongside 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar, the latter of which also had a public feud with Drake in 2024. They also toured together in Drake's Club Paradise Tour.

The two rappers fell out once Rocky 'took Drake's girl', as podcast host Jason Lee jokes in their episode together.

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Rocky previously called his beef with Drake 'not real smoke', in an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden this January, after the release of his diss track 'Stole Ya Flow'.

The track seems to be pointed at Drake:

'First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch', Rocky raps. Later in the song, he adds, 'Now I'm a father, my b*tch badder than my toddler / My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered.'

Drake had previously professed his love for Rihanna on multiple occasions, most notably at the 2016 MTV VMAs where he presented her with the Video Vanguard Award, where he called her 'someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old'.

Rocky Uninterested in Prolonging Feud With Drake

Despite the animosity, Rocky maintained that his feud with Drake wasn't serious.

'I just don't f*** with him', he said in January. When Akademiks asked him about the falling-out between him and Drake, Rocky said, 'I thought he was my mans. I thought he was my dude. I first met him and he seemed embraceful and s**t. We went on tour with him. I think when I got with [Rihanna], he started throwing shots out of nowhere. I just woke up and felt like he was throwing subs and s**t.'

Even after Drake took shots at him in 'Burning Bridges', Rocky did not seem interested in prolonging the feud.

The Enduring Reality of Rap Rivalries and Public Resilience

Ultimately, the ongoing saga between A$AP Rocky and Drake underscores the relentless fishbowl nature of modern celebrity culture, where personal relationships and creative outputs are constantly dissected by millions online.

While internet sleuths and rival fanbases continue to mine every lyrical bar and social media action for hidden conflict, Rocky's refusal to engage signals a strategic maturity.

By brushing off manufactured drama and focusing on his growing family with Rihanna alongside his music career, the Harlem artist demonstrates that true power often lies in silence.

As both hip-hop heavyweights continue shaping the global music landscape, this latest chapter proves that some feuds are best left in the past while everyone moves forward.