Taylor Swift is facing fierce online backlash after reports claimed a permit request had been filed to temporarily close streets surrounding New York City's Madison Square Garden ahead of her rumoured wedding to Travis Kelce.

The alleged plans for a high-profile celebration over the Independence Day holiday weekend quickly ignited debate across social media, with one viral X post branding the pop superstar 'the worst kind of famous person' over the potential disruption to everyday New Yorkers.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed wedding plans or been publicly linked by officials to the reported permit request, the speculation has reignited discussion over celebrity privilege, public inconvenience, and the extensive security measures often required for events involving global stars.

Reports of NYC Street Closure Plans Spark Backlash

The controversy gained momentum after a viral X post accused Swift of choosing a busy Manhattan venue despite having the means to celebrate elsewhere.

taylor truly is the worst kind of famous person lmfao. with all that money could’ve easily gone to a private island, or anywhere nice. but no, let’s go ahead and inconvenience everyday working class people for 3 days and get married in nyc… https://t.co/oJBo702ogQ — ❄️ (@imperfectfordre) June 24, 2026

The user wrote: 'Taylor truly is the worst kind of famous person lmfao. With all that money could've easily gone to a private island, or anywhere nice. But no, let's go ahead and inconvenience everyday working class people for 3 days and get married in NYC...'

The post quickly racked up thousands of interactions and 12.5 million views, with some users sharing concerns over the potential impact on commuters and residents if the reported street closures go ahead.

Others, however, defended the singer, noting there is no evidence that Swift personally requested any road closures. Several pointed out that New York City routinely approves temporary street closures for concerts, film productions, parades, and other major events.

'Where was this energy when Dua Lipa's wedding also closed down streets?' one user asked, while another wrote: 'What if she wants to get married in New York? It's her wedding, and she's dreamed of this her whole life.'

A third argued that criticism would have followed regardless of the venue, commenting: 'If she had her wedding on a private island, people would complain about the carbon emissions. Y'all are impossible.'

and if she had her wedding on that private island people would complain that she has “main character syndrome” and has her guests emitting so much carbon emissions to fly to the island. Yall are impossible. — emma💗 (@lucycaboosey13) June 25, 2026

Another supporter suggested the event could bring economic benefits to the city, writing: 'Taylor's dropping millions into NYC for a massive wedding on a holiday weekend, paying workers overtime and filling hotels. Just say you hate successful women having fun.'

Taylor’s dropping millions into NYC for a massive wedding on a holiday weekend when the city’s a ghost town anyway, paying workers overtime & filling hotels. But sure, the real villain is a billionaire not choosing your preferred venue. Working class people: ‘She’s just like us!’… — ᭙ꪮꪀꫀᦓꪶ꠸ꪑꫀꪻꪮ💥 (@xavagew1re) June 25, 2026

Reports Fuel Wedding Speculation

Rumours surrounding a possible wedding intensified after TMZ reported that a permit request had been submitted to temporarily close streets around Madison Square Garden between 2 and 4 July.

The outlet also claimed several Kansas City Chiefs players had booked nearby accommodation, fuelling speculation that a major private event could be planned.

Meanwhile, as reported by Variety, two New York Police Department officers said they had been briefed about a potential influx of Swift fans, paparazzi, and onlookers should the event go ahead. The officers said the prospect had become a frequent topic of conversation among colleagues.

Purpose of the Permit Remains Unconfirmed

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Despite the reports, public officials have not confirmed the purpose of the permit application or identified its organisers. The timing has nevertheless added to speculation that Swift and Kelce could be preparing for a high-profile ceremony in Manhattan.

Large-scale events involving globally recognised public figures often require extensive security planning to manage crowds, traffic, and media attention, although authorities have not publicly linked the reported permit to the couple.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented on the reported street closure request or the ongoing wedding speculation. Until either the couple or city officials provide further details, the claims remain unconfirmed.