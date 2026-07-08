Nicki Minaj's surprise visit to the White House became a major talking point after the rapper appeared at a luncheon where US President Donald Trump praised her as 'so respected' and 'so hot.'

Trump highlighted Minaj's career and public influence while introducing her at the event, describing her as a 'fantastic person' with 'real talent' as guests applauded her appearance.

The moment drew widespread attention after footage of the exchange circulated online, with audiences seeking more details about the appearance and Trump's remarks.

Donald Trump Praises Rapper

During the luncheon, Trump singled out Minaj while addressing guests and praised her achievements as an internationally recognised artist.

'She's so respected and so hot,' Trump said while introducing the rapper, adding that she was a 'fantastic person' with 'real talent'.

Clips of the exchange quickly spread across social media, making Trump's remarks the focal point of the appearance.

Minaj stood alongside Trump during the introduction as guests applauded her presence at the event.

Why Was the Rapper at the White House?

Minaj attended a White House luncheon in the Rose Garden, where she was among the invited guests.

The rapper shared photographs and updates from the visit with her followers online, offering fans a glimpse of her time at the presidential residence.

The appearance marked another high-profile moment in the career of the Pink Friday star, who has built a global fanbase through her music and performances.

Viral Video Sparks Mixed Fan Reactions

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The video showing Trump introducing the rapper became widely shared, with users discussing his comments and her presence at the event.

The reaction continued on TikTok, where the comments section on Minaj's video featured a mix of support, criticism and debate over her public appearance.

Some fans praised the rapper's decision to attend, with one user commenting, 'we love you mother,' while another wrote, 'she's grown and can do what she wants.'

Others questioned the appearance, with one critic commenting, 'Biggest fall off,' while another asked, 'How is no one hating.'

Some users discussed separating Minaj's music from her public choices, with one commenter writing, 'she's the only artist that I separate politics from music.'

The TikTok comments reflected the wider discussion surrounding the appearance, with fans debating the rapper's public decisions while continuing to engage with the viral footage.

Career Behind the White House Appearance

The White House appearance comes after more than a decade of success for Minaj, who has become one of the most commercially successful female rappers of her generation.

The Pink Friday rapper rose to international fame following the release of her debut album 'Pink Friday' and achieved major success with songs including Super Bass.

Throughout Nicki Minaj's career, she has released chart-performing albums, collaborated with major artists and helped shape the modern female rap landscape.

Latest Public Moment Draws Attention

Nicki Minaj latest appearance comes as the rapper continues to make headlines through her music, public appearances and social media activity.

Her White House visit adds another high-profile moment to her career, with fans continuing to discuss the footage and images shared from the event.