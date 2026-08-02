Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushed back sharply against CNN anchor Dana Bash on live television, telling her 'you've been sitting here attacking me' after she pressed him on his handling of America's worsening measles outbreak. The exchange, aired on 'State of the Union' on Sunday, 2 August 2026, lasted roughly 22 minutes and covered Covid-19 lockdowns, vaccine safety and autism research.

Kennedy, 72, repeatedly interrupted Bash and accused the media of 'press malpractice' during the pandemic. Bash, in turn, refused to let several of his claims go unchallenged, telling him at one point: 'I also don't want to use this interview to allow you to say things that aren't entirely true.'

A Heated Sunday Exchange

Kennedy's appearance came days after Dr Anthony Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights more than 100 times during a congressional hearing into the pandemic response. Kennedy used the CNN platform to renew his criticism of Fauci, telling Bash it was 'absolute press malpractice' that journalists failed to scrutinise public health officials during Covid-19.

When Bash asked whether President Donald Trump, who was in office at the start of the pandemic, also bore some responsibility, Kennedy defended the president directly. 'President Trump, as you recall, wanted to end lockdowns,' he said. He argued that lockdowns had caused '3.5 million businesses' to close 'with no due process, no just compensation.'

Bash pressed him on preparation for a future public health crisis rather than constitutional rights. 'Forgive me, but you're just talking about rights, and I'm asking about a potential public health crisis that is coming,' she said. Kennedy fired back: 'Of course you do, because you were part of the problem!'

You're Sitting Here Attacking Me

The confrontation reached its sharpest point when Bash tried to redirect the conversation. 'Are you going to sit here and attack me, or do you want to have a conversation?' she asked. Kennedy replied instantly: 'You're attacking me.'

Bash rejected the characterisation outright. 'I'm not attacking you. I'm asking questions about how to prevent the next pandemic. That's what I'm trying to do,' she said. She added that she would not let him use CNN's airtime to make claims she considered false, including on Covid-19 vaccines.

Kennedy at one point accused her of behaving 'like a parrot' and told her she was 'talking nonsense,' insisting: 'You're making assertions you can't support.' CNN issued a statement defending its anchor after the broadcast. The network said Bash had asked 'tough, substantive questions' as 'the job of every journalist,' adding: 'We stand behind Dana, her reporting, and CNN's overall coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.'

The Measles Figures Kennedy Faced

Much of the interview's tension stemmed from America's measles resurgence, now in its second consecutive record-breaking year. Bash told Kennedy that cases have reached their highest level in 35 years, with about 90 per cent occurring among people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

South Carolina has recorded more cases than any other state in 2026, driven largely by an outbreak in Spartanburg County that ran from October to April and became one of the largest in decades, with close to 1,000 cases.

Asked whether he bore any responsibility for the outbreak given his history as a vaccine sceptic, Kennedy answered: 'Absolutely not.' He pointed instead to higher measles rates in other countries. He argued the outbreak stemmed from pandemic-era lockdowns that kept children from receiving the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine on schedule.

Kennedy argued that lockdowns caused children to miss MMR doses, pointing to passages in Fauci's diaries as evidence – though he did not specify which passages or what they contained. Health officials recommend two doses of the MMR vaccine in childhood, which is around 97 per cent effective against infection.

RFK Jr yelling at Dana Bash sounds like a rabid dog barking pic.twitter.com/jmVEtu8xtl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2026

Autism Claims Spark Further Confrontation

The interview grew more contentious still when the conversation turned to autism. Bash noted that Trump had pressed Kennedy at a recent cabinet meeting on investigating a possible vaccine-autism link. She asked whether Kennedy had discussed with the president the 25 years of research finding none.

Kennedy replied that his department was 'doing all those things' and pointed to what he described as 73 studies linking acetaminophen use in late pregnancy to autism onset. He did not name or cite any of the studies during the interview.

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Bash countered directly on air. 'There have been more than 40 studies involving 5.6 million people to conclude there is no link between vaccines and autism,' she said, citing the head of the Committee on Infectious Diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Kennedy's reference to 73 studies – which he did not name – sits at odds with the weight of scientific evidence. While some observational studies have examined acetaminophen use in pregnancy, the research landscape is mixed and no causal link to autism has been established.

Kennedy accused Bash of rolling her eyes at him during the exchange, which she confirmed. Despite the friction, Kennedy did tell viewers directly that he supports parents vaccinating their children against measles.

What the Interview Revealed

Sunday's exchange laid bare the depth of disagreement between the two figures on vaccines, public health authority and the lessons of the pandemic. The interview offered no indication that either side's position had shifted.