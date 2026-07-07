The White House has launched a sharp personal rebuke against JB Pritzker, branding the Illinois governor a 'slob' after he claimed on national television that Donald Trump is suffering from dementia. This sharp exchange erupted on Tuesday, July 6, when Pritzker told CNN that the president is showing clear signs of cognitive decline, prompting an immediate response.

Trump faced a fresh wave of public scrutiny over his health during the Freedom 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C. Analysts and critics noted that the president appeared to slur portions of his speech on Saturday, 4 July, and struggled to stay awake during the evening fireworks display near the White House.

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Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Claims Trump Has Dementia

Pritzker made his allegations during an interview with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. When questioned about the president's recent rhetoric regarding Democratic Socialists, the Democratic governor took the opportunity to question the commander in chief's mental fitness.

'The man is continually suffering from dementia. I don't think he really understands what he's saying,' Pritzker stated.

He elaborated on his perspective, adding, 'I think he has these concepts in his head and he blurts them out without really thinking.'

It is unusual to see a sitting governor make such a blunt assessment of the president's mental fitness on live television. However, when Collins pressed him on whether he truly believed the president had dementia, Pritzker doubled down while acknowledging he was not making a medical diagnosis. 'I do,' he replied. 'I'm not a doctor. I haven't diagnosed anything.'

JB Pritzker Notes Trump Public Appearance Changes

His opinion rests on watching the president's public appearances over the past decade. The governor detailed what he perceives as a noticeable shift in how the president communicates with the public.

'If you compare his speeches today to his speeches in 2015 and 2016, you'll see somebody who is much less coherent, somebody who has changed significantly over time,' Pritzker argued.

Beyond his claims about cognitive coherence, the governor also accused the president of increasingly targeting his political opponents. 'He regularly threatens to go after people,' Pritzker said, noting he believes the president has become more willing to use the power of government against those he disagrees with politically.

White House Defends Donald Trump Health Status

The administration immediately mounted a strong defence following the broadcast. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle delivered a sharp counterattack, firmly rejecting the claims made on CNN and attacking the Illinois leader's record.

Ingle called the governor 'a slob and an incompetent governor who pushes blatantly false narratives like this in a desperate attempt to stay relevant.' Defending the president, the spokesperson insisted that his 'sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility' speak for themselves.

Ingle offered a definitive statement on the matter. He claimed, 'Unlike the Biden White House, President Trump and his entire team have been fully open and transparent about the President's health, which remains exceptional.'

July Fourth Freedom Celebration Sparks Online Debate

These remarks follow the president's appearance at the Freedom 250 celebration. A clip shared by journalist Aaron Rupar from the 4 July event gained traction online, with Rupar writing on social media, 'Trump is glitching heavily tonight.'

In the widely discussed footage, the president could be heard stumbling awkwardly over his words during his prepared remarks. He stated, 'All voters must show voter ID,' before trailing off and adding, 'All motorsssss must, all voters.'