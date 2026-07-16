The question, 'Why Did Trump Fire Roger Rogoff?', has quickly become one of the most talked-about legal and political stories in the United States. What makes the case remarkable is not only that Roger Rogoff was removed, but that President Donald Trump dismissed the newly appointed federal prosecutor less than an hour after he was sworn into office.

The decision has reignited a fierce debate over presidential authority, the role of the federal courts, and who ultimately gets to choose the nation's top prosecutors when the normal appointment process breaks down.

Trump admin fires new Seattle US attorney Roger Rogoff minutes after his swearing-in https://t.co/0ZfSASir48 pic.twitter.com/KBwPb8wJ8d — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026

Why Trump Fired Roger Rogoff

Contrary to speculation, Rogoff was not dismissed over allegations of misconduct or concerns about his qualifications—instead, the dispute centres on a legal battle over who had the authority to appoint him.

Under federal law, presidents nominate US attorneys, who the Senate must then confirm. If an interim appointment expires before a nominee is confirmed, however, federal district judges have the power to appoint a temporary replacement.

That is exactly what happened in Seattle.

After a bipartisan review process, the judges of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington unanimously selected Rogoff to serve as the district's US attorney. The appointment, supported by all 17 active and senior judges, immediately set up a confrontation with the Trump administration, which maintained that the President retained the authority to remove him.

An Extraordinary First Hour

Wednesday morning began like the biggest day of Roger Rogoff's career.

The veteran prosecutor and former Washington state judge was sworn in shortly before 8 a.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown Seattle. He then walked to the US Attorney's Office, intending to meet Charles Neil Floyd, whose 120-day interim appointment had already expired months earlier.

Instead of beginning work, Rogoff's first hour ended with an email informing him that he had been removed from office.

The timing stunned legal observers. His tenure lasted less than an hour, making it one of the shortest in the office's history.

Rogoff has since confirmed that he is consulting lawyers about a possible legal challenge, raising the prospect of a Roger Rogoff lawsuit that could test the limits of presidential power.

President Donald Trump fired a newly appointed federal prosecutor in Seattle less than an hour after he was named to the position. https://t.co/gQbISa2xmw — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) July 16, 2026

The Legal Battle Behind the Firing

The conflict did not begin with Rogoff.

President Trump appointed Charles Neil Floyd as interim US attorney for the Western District of Washington in October 2025. After Floyd's 120-day term expired in February, the administration did not send his nomination to the Senate for confirmation.

Instead, Floyd was reassigned as first assistant US attorney while continuing to lead the office, a move that critics argued sidestepped the Senate confirmation process.

In May, a panel of the US Court of Appeals questioned whether that arrangement complied with federal law. That legal uncertainty prompted the district's judges to begin accepting applications for a court-appointed replacement.

Following recommendations from a bipartisan review panel, the judges unanimously selected Rogoff.

Within hours, he was gone.

Trump Administration Defends Decision

The White House has argued that the dismissal was entirely within the President's authority.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote on social media that federal judges 'can appoint a temporary US Attorney, and POTUS can fire them.'

Blanche also criticised the judges, saying they had 'abandoned the time-honoured process of consultation with the administration' when selecting Rogoff.

Those comments reflect the administration's broader position that the executive branch, rather than the judiciary, should ultimately decide who leads federal prosecutors' offices.

Critics Say the Move Undermines the Courts

The firing immediately drew criticism from Washington Senator Patty Murray, who argued that Rogoff had been lawfully appointed after an independent judicial process.

She accused the administration of trying to avoid the Senate's constitutional role in confirming US attorneys, claiming it wanted to install 'cronies to carry out a corrupt political agenda.'

The sharp exchange illustrates how the dispute has grown beyond one appointment, becoming a wider argument over the balance of power between the White House and the federal judiciary.

Part Of a Growing National Pattern

Roger Rogoff's removal is not an isolated case.

The Trump administration has recently clashed with federal courts over temporary US attorney appointments in several districts. Similar disputes have emerged in New Jersey, Virginia and Northern New York, where court-appointed prosecutors were either replaced or removed after judges intervened.

Together, the cases suggest a broader struggle over how vacancies should be filled when Senate confirmations stall and courts exercise their statutory authority to step in.

Whatever the outcome, the extraordinary image of a prosecutor being sworn in, walking into his new office, and receiving a dismissal email before he could even begin work has already become one of the most striking moments in the ongoing Trump Justice Department controversy.