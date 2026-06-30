President Donald Trump's surprise nomination of Richard 'Lance' Schroyer to lead US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has ignited a bitter power struggle within the administration. Sources close to the White House claim that key immigration architects, including Stephen Miller, were blindsided by the decision, prompting warnings from senior officials of potential mass resignations across the agency.

The appointment of Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper and ex-Marine, arrives at a critical juncture for the administration. With the White House prioritising a massive deportation drive, the leadership of ICE carries significantly more political and operational weight than standard federal appointments. Despite the agency's central role in current policy, it has operated without a Senate-confirmed director since the Obama administration, leaving the new appointee to navigate a volatile landscape.

The appointment also matters because ICE sits at the heart of Trump's deportation drive, which gives the job far more political weight than the title might suggest.

Stephen Miller Reportedly Blindsided By The Pick

PunchUp quoted sources as saying that the choice was not driven by Miller or by border czar Tom Homan, but by Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, with one senior official quoted as saying, 'He's Markwayne's guy.' Another source said 'everyone was blindsided by the selection,' including Homan and Miller, and suggested Miller may be getting boxed out as the White House immigration machine gets reshuffled.

Miller has long been viewed as one of the most forceful voices around Trump's immigration agenda, but the reporting suggests Schroyer's rise may have happened without his usual influence, or at least without his fingerprints on it. White House officials, though, are pushing back, saying Trump has 'full faith and confidence' in both Homan and Miller, and that Miller was aware of the decision and 'very supportive.'

ICE Reportedly Reacts Badly To Schroyer

The reaction inside ICE has been brutal. One source said, 'Troops not happy at all. Senior leaders not happy,' adding that Schroyer had never managed a budget, never been a boss and would suddenly be handed an agency with $78 billion and 32,000 employees. That is a nasty juxtaposition, and the criticism is not subtle. Another administration source said the response had been 'very bad' and that many agents were ready to retire rather than work under a director they see as untested.

The same source said Schroyer had 'no experience really with 287g ops', referring to the programme that allows local police to help enforce immigration law.

Schroyer's supporters are not exactly shouting from the rooftops, but the Department of Homeland Security did confirm the basic outline of his current role. A DHS spokesperson said he had been serving as Mullin's senior adviser, handling 'the strategic coordination of immigration enforcement and serving as the liaison among local, regional, and federal law enforcement agencies.'

The spokesperson also said he had previously been a major at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, where he oversaw specialist units dealing with abducted children, disaster response, civil disturbance, immigration enforcement, dignitary protection and threat assessment.

Read more ICE Fast-Tracked Its Officer Training to Speed Up Deportations and Has Now Quietly Admitted It Was 'Insufficient' ICE Fast-Tracked Its Officer Training to Speed Up Deportations and Has Now Quietly Admitted It Was 'Insufficient'

Power Struggle Around ICE

The news came after weeks of speculation over who would get the ICE job. Mullin first wanted his hometown sheriff, Vic Regalado, but was overruled, before Miller and Homan backed acting director David Venturella, another pick that reportedly fell apart. Against that backdrop, Schroyer sliding into view looks less like a clean appointment than another bout of political jostling inside the administration, the sort of stuff that can make an agency look, frankly, a bit s** at the edges.

There is also the matter of Trump's floated idea of renaming ICE to 'NICE,' which appears to have irritated Homan and, according to one source, signalled that his influence may be slipping too.

Trump hinted at the tension on Truth Social on 20 June, writing that 'everyone loves it,' but that Homan had told him agents did not like the idea as much as others did.

One veteran source said that Schroyer could end up as an inside loyalist, comparing him to the role some officials believed Madison Sheahan had played under Kristi Noem.

Another warned that the appointment could trigger a wave of exits among senior leaders because a power struggle would leave people unsure who was really in charge. 'A new person in there, no one will know what is going on, and we're gonna look like idiots,' the source said. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

With the leadership transition still unconfirmed, the administration faces a difficult path in stabilising an agency that remains the spearhead of its national immigration policy.