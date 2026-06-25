Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly heading back to the UK next month, and King Charles is said to want a meeting with his daughter-in-law, according to claims tied to the couple's planned return ahead of the Invictus Games build-up. The story has revived talk of the Sussexes' fraught royal ties, but the key detail, for now, is that Meghan has not been back since 2022 and the Palace has kept its own counsel.

The news came after reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been offered accommodation on a royal estate during the trip, with the visit understood to centre on the one-year countdown to Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. The Sussexes have not publicly confirmed every detail of the travel plans, and Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on whether the King will meet Harry, Meghan and the children, treating it as a private family matter.

Crawling Back To The UK

Meghan's reported return would be the first time she has set foot in Britain since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, while Harry's own visits have usually been solo affairs. That alone gives the trip a sharper edge than an ordinary royal appearance, because the family's public history since stepping back from royal duties has been, to put it mildly, a bit of a mess.

A former royal butler, Grant Harrold, has now added fuel to the speculation by saying Charles will want to see Meghan because the pair were once 'extremely close.' Harrold, who worked for the then Prince of Wales from 2004 to 2011, told AceOdds that Charles and Meghan shared 'a lot of respect' and that a reunion could be 'very special and emotional.'

It is worth being careful here, because Harrold is offering an interpretation rather than a palace statement. Still, the broader point is not hard to follow. Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Harry in 2018, and that sort of gesture does not come from nowhere.

Harry, Meghan Markle And The Royal Equation

If the Sussexes do travel with Archie and Lilibet, it would be the children's first visit to the UK in four years, and the optics alone will be enough to set off endless royal chatter. That is the stuff of headlines, but the practical issue is security, which has long shadowed Harry's relationship with Britain.

Reports have suggested the family has been offered a royal residence to stay in, though it is not clear which one, and there has been no public response from the Sussexes. The Palace has not said whether Charles, Prince William or other royals would appear on the itinerary, and in fairness that silence is doing plenty of work on its own.

The organising body says the 2027 Games in Birmingham will be preceded by a 2,000-nautical-mile sailing expedition around the UK, with the flag carried around all four nations before returning to Birmingham in July 2027. Harry's attendance next month would tie into that countdown, giving the trip a formal purpose beyond family drama.

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Running Out Of Ideas Or Reaching Out

The one people have been circling for years, often with a raised eyebrow. Are Harry and Meghan crawling back to the UK, as critics like to sneer, or simply turning up for a major event that belongs to Harry's own post-royal life? The answer is probably less dramatic and more human, which is usually how these things go, no matter how wild the commentary gets.

Harrold's view is that Charles would welcome the chance to reconnect, while admitting that Meghan's presence changes the dynamic. He suggested the King and Meghan may have kept in touch, though nothing on that score has been confirmed, and there is no official word on whether the meeting will happen at all.

For now, the picture is simple enough. Meghan's reported UK return would be her first in four years, the family's first trip together since 2022, and a rare moment when royal politics, private grief and public image all pile into the same narrow carriage.

Whether it becomes a reconciliation, an awkward photo op, or just another round of royal static, the next month should tell us plenty.