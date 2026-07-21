A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of former politician Ann Widdecombe as detectives continue to investigate whether the fatal attack was politically or ideologically motivated. Joshua Kerry, a former lift engineer from Rotherham, was charged on Monday after more than a week in police custody.

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, confirmed the decision to prosecute, saying police enquiries into the defendant's alleged motivation remain ongoing, including whether there was any political or terrorist connection. He also reminded the public that criminal proceedings are now active and warned against reporting or commentary that could prejudice a future trial.

Police allege Widdecombe, 78, was attacked at her home near Haytor on Dartmoor on 8 July. Her body was discovered the following day after she failed to appear for a scheduled television interview.

Counter-Terrorism Inquiry Continues

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said detectives were pursuing more than 800 lines of enquiry as they investigated the circumstances surrounding Widdecombe's death. He said officers were examining whether her public profile or political activity played any role in the alleged attack while assessing all other possible motives.

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Police arrested Kerry at his home on 11 July on suspicion of murder before rearresting him two days later under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act after new evidence emerged during the enquiry.

The Home Office has confirmed Kerry was not previously known to Prevent, the government's counter-extremism programme. Although Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the case, Kerry has been charged with murder only and has not been charged with any terrorism offences.

Taylor said investigators were also exploring whether there had been any other activity connected to the case while stressing that enquiries remain ongoing. He added that police were no longer looking for anyone else in connection with the case but that determining the alleged motive remained a central focus.

Taylor also said officers were working with parliamentary authorities to ensure elected representatives remained aware of existing security measures following the attack.

Widdecombe's Political Career

Widdecombe served as Conservative MP for Maidstone from 1987 until 2010 and held ministerial positions, including prisons minister under Prime Minister John Major. After leaving Parliament, she became familiar to a wider audience through television appearances including Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

She later served as a Member of the European Parliament for the Brexit Party before becoming a spokesperson for Reform UK.

Her death has renewed discussion about the safety of public figures following the murders of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 and Conservative MP Sir David Amess in 2021. Police have not suggested the circumstances surrounding Widdecombe's death are linked to either case, and enquiries into the alleged motive remain ongoing.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Kerry remains in police custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. He has been charged with murder only while detectives continue investigating whether there was any political or ideological motive behind the alleged attack.

The CPS said prosecutors would continue working with police as enquiries progress and reiterated that reporting or commentary capable of prejudicing future proceedings should be avoided to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial.