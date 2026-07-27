An Afghan asylum seeker who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl during a family sightseeing trip in London has avoided prison after pleading guilty to multiple offences.

Abdul Barkeeh Salihi, 24, admitted two counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal damage following incidents in the City of London on 28 January 2025. Judge Ian Darling sentenced him at Inner London Crown Court to a £400 fine, ordered him to pay a £160 victim surcharge and placed him on the sex offenders' register for five years. Salihi, who was recorded as having no fixed residence, gave an Oxford hotel housing asylum seekers as his address.

The offences ended in a confrontation after the girl's family saw Salihi enter the nearby Rocca Italian restaurant following the alleged assault. Police said family members challenged him about the incident before restaurant staff asked him to leave. Officers said Salihi then threw a metal chair through a restaurant window, leading members of the public to restrain him until police arrived.

Earlier Assaults Before Restaurant Confrontation

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Court proceedings heard that Salihi carried out the first sexual assault at about 3.30 pm when he followed a 42-year-old woman along Lombard Street before slapping her on the bottom after she asked whether he was trying to pass.

Later the same afternoon, police said Salihi sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl while she was visiting Leadenhall Market with her family. Leadenhall Market, which featured as Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter films, is a popular tourist attraction in the City of London.

The teenager told police she felt someone touch her bottom before turning to see Salihi standing nearby with what officers described as a 'weird smirk' on his face.

Restaurant Confrontation Leads to Arrest

Police said the girl's family later saw Salihi enter the nearby Rocca Italian restaurant and followed him inside, where they confronted him about the alleged assault.

Restaurant staff asked Salihi to leave the premises. After moving outside, police said he became agitated, picked up a metal chair and threw it through a restaurant window. He then attempted to throw a second chair, but it bounced back off the glass before members of the public restrained him until officers arrived.

During his arrest, officers established Salihi was also wanted in connection with the earlier sexual assault on Lombard Street. He was subsequently charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal damage before later pleading guilty at Inner London Crown Court.

Police Praise Victims' Courage

Detective Constable Natalie Schofield described the offences as 'deeply distressing' and said they had been committed in broad daylight against two people who were simply going about their daily lives. She said the involvement of a 14-year-old victim made the offending 'particularly concerning' and thanked both victims for supporting the investigation.

Schofield praised the victims' 'bravery', saying it had ensured the offender was 'held accountable for his actions'.

Salihi was sentenced on 13 July after pleading guilty to both sexual assaults and criminal damage. In addition to the fine and victim surcharge, he will remain on the sex offenders' register for five years.