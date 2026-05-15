Donald Trump, 79, appeared to struggle on a staircase during a state visit to Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping was filmed briefly steadying him with a hand on his back as the two leaders walked into a summit venue on Wednesday, according to footage circulating online and witness accounts.

The news came after weeks of mounting questions in Washington over Trump's fitness for office, with critics branding him 'unfit to serve' and alleging he had nodded off during an Oval Office briefing. Nothing has been independently verified about Trump's underlying health, and there has been no formal medical update from the White House.

Read more Donald Trump Uncharacteristically Shuts Down After a Tense 2-Hour Meeting with Xi Jinping: Report Donald Trump Uncharacteristically Shuts Down After a Tense 2-Hour Meeting with Xi Jinping: Report

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping And A Hesitation On The Stairs

Trump is in Beijing for a three-day summit with Xi Jinping, billed as an attempt to stabilise relations between the world's two largest economies. The agenda is heavy, even by diplomatic standards, with Taiwan, trade tensions and the Middle East all on the table.

It was during one of the more ceremonial moments of the visit that cameras picked up something less scripted. As the two men approached a staircase leading into the summit venue in the Chinese capital, Trump appeared to slow and then falter as he climbed.

China's President Xi Jinping appeared to recognize that Donald Trump was struggling to climb the stairs as the pair suddenly paused, with numerous onlookers suggesting it was to give Trump a moment to recover. https://t.co/BXwgwVxLh6 pic.twitter.com/gnSSZsyTrR — Irish Star US (@IrishStarUS) May 14, 2026

Observers quoted around the footage said the pair came to what looked like an unscheduled halt, apparently allowing the US president a moment to gather himself before proceeding.

In the clip, Xi can be seen placing his hand lightly on Trump's back while they ascend the steps. The gesture is perfectly plausible as basic politeness. Given the recent swirl of health speculation around a 79‑year‑old commander in chief, it is also being read by some as discreet assistance.

Those watching noted that Trump appeared tired as he climbed and did not manage the stairs in one smooth attempt. The sequence is brief, the sort of thing that would usually pass without comment. But in an era when every frame is dissected, it has fed into a broader narrative about age, stamina and whether the president can comfortably keep pace with the demands of the job.

Health Jibes Shadow Donald Trump As Xi Jinping Plays Statesman

To recall, the Beijing footage lands on top of another uncomfortable video for the White House. Last weekend, Trump was described by critics as 'unfit to serve' after a clip emerged from an Oval Office health briefing in which he sat with his eyes closed and barely moved for an extended stretch. Detractors seized on the moment as proof he was 'falling asleep' in a meeting on a core policy area.

There has been no detailed medical rebuttal of those claims. Officials have not supplied a fresh doctor's note nor any clinical explanation, leaving the public to interpret short clips without context. That is a shaky way to judge anyone's wellbeing, let alone that of a sitting president, but it is how political argument often plays out now.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump paused on the stairs ahead of their three-day summit in Beijing, as China issued a pointed warning. #DailyExpress https://t.co/A2Ul2dgTu4 pic.twitter.com/GnXYAO05pk — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 15, 2026

In Beijing, the formal diplomacy carried on regardless. After the staircase incident, Trump and Xi continued into the building and later appeared together at a state banquet, described as the highlight of a long day of talks and ceremonial stops.

Around them sat a roster of senior figures, including US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chinese Defence Minister Dong, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Xi used his opening remarks at the banquet to strike a carefully balanced tone. 'The people of China and the United States are both great peoples,' he said.

'Achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand,' deliberately borrowing Trump's signature slogan to underline the idea of parallel national ambitions rather than direct rivalry.

Earlier, during their formal opening statements, Xi had been more pointed. He warned about the need to prevent clashes between China and the United States and cautioned that Washington's approach to Taiwan risked triggering 'conflicts.'

A later summary from Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on X said Xi had stressed that 'the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations.'

Donald Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday demanding Chinese President Xi Jinping 'open up' the country to corporate America as he sought to put stronger business ties at the heart of his visit for a two-day summit https://t.co/E8Z2U1QlVq pic.twitter.com/EtIW8yA2sp — Financial Times (@FT) May 13, 2026

Trump, by contrast, leaned heavily into flattery and reassurance. In remarks captured before the private talks, he told Xi, 'You're a great leader. Sometimes people don't like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it's true.

It's an honor to be with you. It's an honor to be your friend.' He went on to promise that 'the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.'

Behind those big words, the image many will remember from this round of diplomacy may not be the handshakes or the toasts, but the few seconds on a staircase where Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and an awkward pause became a referendum, however unfair, on an ageing president's capacity to keep climbing.