Donald Trump used a late Monday night post on Truth Social to attack the UK over North Sea oil and gas, blaming Britain for worsening Europe's energy crunch and urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer to 'DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!!'. The US President framed the row around Donald Trump's familiar energy politics, turning a British debate over drilling and wind power into his latest broadside against an ally.

🚨🇺🇸🇬🇧 Trump goes off on the UK



Says the UK is sitting on massive North Sea oil but refuses to use it 🤯



“Aberdeen should be booming… DRILL, BABY, DRILL!!!”

Also adds: “NO MORE WINDMILLS!” pic.twitter.com/f8Umri5iLY — Latest news (@issu_official0) April 14, 2026

The outburst landed in the middle of a long-running argument over what Britain should do with the North Sea as energy pressure mounts across Europe. The UK has shifted more of its attention towards renewable energy, including large wind projects, while Aberdeen, once seen as the centre of Britain's offshore oil muscle, has been left facing economic uncertainty as investment in extraction slowed.

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Donald Trump Reopens The North Sea Argument

Trump's message was not subtle. 'Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!!' he wrote, before adding that Aberdeen 'should be booming.'

He pushed the point further by dragging Norway into it. In his telling, Norway is selling North Sea oil to the UK 'at double the price' and 'making a fortune,' while Britain sits on its own advantage and does nothing with it.

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate over energy policy after urging the United Kingdom to expand drilling in the North Sea, criticizing its reliance on renewable energy. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed Europe is “desperate for energy” and argued the UK should… pic.twitter.com/2EHGELJZAe — APT News (@APT__News) April 14, 2026

It was classic Trump, loud, highly marketable and aimed straight at a nerve that has never really gone away in British politics. His target was bigger than Westminster.

Trump cast Britain as a symbol of what he sees as a self-inflicted Western energy problem, with North Sea restraint standing in for a wider refusal to back fossil fuels even when markets are jittery and supplies feel exposed.

Donald Trump And The Windmills Line

The most Trumpian part of the post may have been the shortest. 'AND, NO MORE WINDMILLS!' he wrote, returning to a gripe he has aired repeatedly as he attacks renewable infrastructure as inefficient and unsightly.

That matters because the fight here is not only about barrels and supply routes. It is about what sort of energy future Britain thinks it is building, and how quickly it can get there without leaving itself exposed in the meantime.

Trump's intervention strips away any patience with that balancing act. His message, in essence, is that the UK has overthought the problem and underused the resources sitting off its own coast.

Aberdeen sits at the emotional centre of that argument. The city's identity has long been tied to offshore production, and Trump's insistence that it 'should be booming' was designed to tap into that old image of the north east as Europe's oil capital.

There is a rough political instinct in that line. It suggests decline where there was once swagger, and does so in language easy to clip, share, and argue over.

The timing was hardly accidental either. Trump's remarks have raised mounting concern about Europe's energy supplies as the conflict involving Iran adds fresh strain to global markets and heightens fears of shortages and higher prices.

Trump: "Europe is desperate for Energy, and yet the United Kingdom refuses to open North Sea Oil, one of the greatest fields in the World. Tragic!!! Aberdeen should be booming. Norway sells its North Sea Oil to the U.K. at double the price. They are making a fortune. U.K., which… pic.twitter.com/7GQo3nGinP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2026

In that atmosphere, calls for more drilling do not sound fringe. They sound, at least to some ears, brutally simple.

Energy analysts note that Norway remains a major supplier of oil and gas to Europe, especially during periods of instability, and has benefited from higher oil and gas prices. That leaves Britain in an awkward place, caught between its push towards renewables and the hard fact that fossil fuels remain central when markets turn volatile.

Trump's post may have been written in the language of a slogan, but it hit a real weakness in the British argument. The country is still trying to decide whether the North Sea belongs mostly to its past or whether, in moments like this, it still has one more political life left in it.