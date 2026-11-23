A Russian warship capsized and sank at Libya's Benghazi Naval Base on Sunday after suspected Ukrainian sea drones struck its hull, triggering an explosion and fire that injured ten people, according to medical sources.

The corvette Merkury, one of the Russian navy's newer surface combatants, had docked to refuel and resupply on its way home to Russia. Satellite images from Vantor showed most of the hull submerged, with only the bow above the waterline.

Libyan military officials told the Associated Press that two drone boats struck the Merkury, while at least four more were intercepted and destroyed. Medical sources told Reuters that ten people, both Russian and Libyan nationals, suffered minor injuries and were receiving treatment in Benghazi.

From Refuelling Stop To Burning Wreck

The ship caught fire before it rolled over. Commissioned in 2023, the Merkury measured roughly 104 metres (341 feet), carried anti-ship missiles, a 100mm gun, and torpedoes, and normally sailed with a crew of about 90. Its loss removes one of Russia's newer surface combatants.

The strike didn't stop there. Hours later, a sea drone hit a Maltese-flagged commercial ship off Benghazi, injuring crew members who were rescued and reported stable. Libyan naval and air forces intercepted more than 20 drone boats that evening, according to military sources.

Who Fired the Drones

No government has claimed the attack. Libyan officials said the drones were suspected to be Ukrainian and, based on an initial investigation, were launched from western Libya. Neither Moscow nor Kyiv immediately commented publicly. A Ukrainian source told The War Zone that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was responsible, but the agency has not confirmed it.

The allegation fits earlier reports. Ukrainian operatives have reportedly worked from Misrata in western Libya, a suspected base for attacks on Russian shipping. Libyan officials also linked Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya to a strike on a Russian tanker near Maltese waters in March.

Libya Caught in the Crossfire

The eastern-based government in Benghazi said the Merkury had stopped under a maritime cooperation agreement with Russia. It asked the United Nations (UN) to investigate suspected launches from western Libya and verify reports of Ukrainian personnel. It warned it 'will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena'.

The rival Tripoli government objected to its country being dragged into external conflicts. Libya has been split between competing administrations since the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, and Russia's foothold in the east has made its ports vulnerable to attacks.

A War With No Fixed Front

The message is stark. Fighting that began in Ukraine's Black Sea has reached the central Mediterranean, where shipping lanes and foreign ports now face new risks. A suspected Ukrainian drone strike also hit the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Baltic Sea on Saturday, Finnish military officials said.

Each hit threatens Moscow's ability to move weapons, fuel, and supplies across distant waters. The warship resting on the floor of Benghazi harbour is more than a lost vessel. Its sinking raises fresh questions about how securely Russia can operate far from home.