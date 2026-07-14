'The Hunt for Gollum' will bring Ian McKellen's Gandalf back to the big screen in a story that director Andy Serkis says is driven by the wizard's hunt for the truth about Bilbo's ring.

Although 'The Hunt for Gollum' centres on Andy Serkis' iconic creature, the story is shaped by one of Middle-earth's most influential figures: Gandalf. So will Ian McKellen's beloved wizard continue to influence the characters around him in the highly anticipated 'Lord of the Rings' prequel?

Andy Serkis Hints At Gandalf-Driven Plot In 'The Hunt For Gollum'

Speaking about the upcoming 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum', Serkis teased that the legendary wizard is far more than a background figure in the new prequel. While stopping short of revealing major plot details, the filmmaker hinted that Gandalf's mission sets the entire adventure in motion as audiences return to the years between 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring'.

'It is very much a deep dive into the psychology and history of Gollum before he became Gollum, but also with a very burning question from Gandalf about what the potential origin of this ring that Bilbo Baggins has is,' Serkis shared.

'The hunt takes place in two different dimensions really, and that's about as far as I can say at the moment,' he added.

Serkis, who is directing the film while reprising his motion-capture role as Gollum, explained that the movie explores a lesser-known period of J.R.R. Tolkien's mythology. Rather than retelling familiar events, the story expands on the hunt for Gollum that Gandalf initiated after Bilbo Baggins' mysterious ring began raising suspicions.

Fans of Tolkien's work will recognise the storyline from the appendices and references in 'The Fellowship of the Ring'. After discovering that Bilbo's ring could be the One Ring, Gandalf enlisted Aragorn to track down Gollum before Sauron's forces could reach him first. That largely unseen mission has long interested Tolkien readers, making it a natural choice for the franchise's next cinematic story.

Will Ian McKellen Return As Gandalf In 'The Hunt For Gollum'?

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McKellen has always played memorable characters in cinema, but the wizard Gandalf has remained his most iconic role. The veteran actor has been confirmed to reprise his role in the upcoming prequel alongside Elijah Wood, who portrayed Frodo Baggins in the 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' film series.

The film is also expected to introduce a new version of Aragorn. Serkis recently confirmed that Viggo Mortensen will not return, meaning audiences will meet a younger Ranger portrayed by a different actor. The director has said that this incarnation will explore a side of Aragorn fans have not previously seen on screen, reflecting the character's earlier years before the events of 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.

Returning Creative Team Aims To Match Jackson Trilogy

Alongside directing, Serkis has emphasised that 'The Hunt for Gollum' is designed to complement Peter Jackson's original trilogy rather than reinvent it. Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens have all returned as producers or writers, with the creative team aiming to preserve the tone and mythology that made the original films global successes.

Warner Bros. has scheduled 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' for release on 17 December 2027, marking the first live-action theatrical return to Middle-earth since 'The Hobbit' trilogy concluded more than a decade ago.

For now, Serkis is keeping many of the story's biggest secrets under wraps. But one point is clear: Gandalf's influence is central to the hunt, and the Grey Wizard's pursuit of Gollum is set to receive the cinematic spotlight Tolkien fans have been waiting years to see.