The third season of 'House of the Dragon' has already confirmed that Roderick Dustin is leading the Northmen to die for the Dragon Queen. But who is Roddy the Ruin, and why are book readers so excited to finally see the Winter Wolves in the HBO series?

Roderick's arrival was teased long before the premiere of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3, and fans were understandably thrilled to learn he would be played by veteran actor Tommy Flanagan.

Beyond the casting, Roddy and the Winter Wolves' role in the Dance of the Dragons is significant, especially in ensuring some victories for Team Black

Roderick Dustin, Hard-Bitten Leader Of The Winter Wolves

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In George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood', Roderick Dustin is the head of House Dustin and the Lord of Barrowton.

Although he is much older than most of the northern soldiers he leads, Roddy the Ruin is a feisty warrior who led the Winter Wolves and ensured their victory over Jason Lannister in the premiere episode of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3.

He also delivered one of the most memorable lines both in the book and in the show: 'We have come to die for the Dragon Queen.'

Although Flanagan's Roddy has only appeared sporadically in the first four episodes of Season 3, the teaser and promo images for Episode 5 confirm that the old warrior and the Winter Wolves will finally play a bigger role in the show.

Their significance in the episode could also mean that things could finally take a turn for Team Black and deliver the long-awaited demise of a major character.

Why Team Green Should Worry About The Winter Wolves

In Martin's novel, the Winter Wolves are some of the most important players in the Battle by the Lakeshore, which is the bloodiest battle in the Dance of the Dragons. Roddy and his men were also responsible for cornering Ser Criston Cole into defeat.

Although Roddy and the Winter Wolves were not the ones directly responsible for Criston's death, Roddy sounded the charge of Team Black's vanguard in the Butcher's Ball.

Despite their numbers being heavily depleted, the Winter Wolves would continue to support Rhaenyra Targaryen and the Blacks until the end of the Dance of the Dragons.

What The Show Teases For Roddy And The Wolves

The book version of Roddy and the Winter Wolves certainly sound like a formidable nemesis, and so far, the show has not shown them in action.

However, the teaser for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5 confirms that they will play a larger, significant role as the third season crosses over to its second half.

The 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5 teaser features more battle scenes, and they mostly include Criston and Roddy. The trailer also features Ormund Hightower and Daemon Targaryen, teasing that the bloodiest battle could be coming next week.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5 has not yet been given an official title, although there are speculations that it could be connected to the Battle by the Lakeshore or the Winter Wolves themselves. The next episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel will air on 19 July on Sky Atlantic HD.