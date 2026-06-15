'You're a legend and will always be a legend. It still doesn't feel real. I genuinely feel sick. I love you, bro,' KSI wrote on X after reports emerged that US musician and internet personality Oliver Tree had died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, 14 June.

The post quickly became one of the most widely shared tributes following the news, drawing thousands of reactions from fans who joined KSI in expressing shock and grief over Tree's death.

According to reports initially circulated online and later widely covered by media outlets, Tree died in a helicopter crash in Brazil. The news prompted immediate reactions across the entertainment industry, with artists, collaborators, and fans responding to the sudden loss of the 32-year-old performer.

KSI's message, shared shortly after the reports began circulating, added further momentum to the wave of tributes, with replies and reposts amplifying discussion across X and other social platforms.

Tree's passing has since prompted an outpouring of grief across music and online communities, reflecting the reach of a career that blended viral internet culture with mainstream chart success.

Can’t believe I’m actually having to type this. You’re 32 man. You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make. You’re a legend and will always be a legend. Still doesn’t feel real. Genuinely feel sick. I love you bro pic.twitter.com/g32fyqSkUY — ksi (@KSI) June 14, 2026

KSI's Tribute Becomes Focal Point of Online Reaction

Read more What Type of Helicopter Was Oliver Tree Riding? Inside the Aircraft the Singer Boarded Before Fatal Brazil Collision What Type of Helicopter Was Oliver Tree Riding? Inside the Aircraft the Singer Boarded Before Fatal Brazil Collision

KSI's post was accompanied by photos of the pair together, highlighting the personal and professional connection between the two artists.

As one of the most high-profile early tributes shared on X, his message quickly gathered widespread engagement, with fans responding directly under the post as well as sharing their own memories of Tree.

The visibility of KSI's reaction helped concentrate attention on the news within online communities, with many users referencing his tribute while processing the announcement.

'You should still be here. You still had so much life to live. So much music to make. So much content to make,' KSI added in a further reflection on Tree's passing.

'Voices' Collaboration Defined Their Creative Bond

KSI and Oliver Tree collaborated in 2023 on Voices, a single co-written alongside Conor Blake Manning and Sara Boe, with production from Digital Farm Animals and Mojam.

The track marked a notable moment in both artists' careers, debuting at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart and later surpassing nine million views as of April 2026.

Beyond its commercial performance, Voices reflected a working relationship that had sparked further discussion about potential future collaborations before Tree's death.

That possibility has now been cut short.

Tributes From Across the Entertainment Industry

Other figures in music and entertainment also paid tribute, including Bebe Rexha and Steve-O, who shared personal reflections on their relationships with Tree.

Rexha previously collaborated with Tree on an unreleased track titled Nevermind, which featured shared vocal duties. A clip of the song was later uploaded online after the project was shelved during album selection.

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, described Tree as a close friend who regularly checked in and offered support.

'I was incredibly lucky to become friends with Oliver Tree (...) Such a great person... I'm going to miss him,' Steve-O wrote on Instagram.

Online Reaction and Public Shock Intensifies

Fans also expressed disbelief across social media platforms, with many initially questioning the reports given Tree's history of elaborate publicity stunts and exaggerated persona.

Before his death, Tree was known for staged retirement announcements and theatrical rollouts that often blurred the line between performance and reality, leading some fans to initially suspect the news might be another stunt.

However, as reports were widely carried by multiple outlets, the reaction shifted toward acceptance and mourning, with tributes increasing across platforms.

Some users referenced KSI's post directly while reacting to the news, adding to the visibility of his tribute within the broader wave of responses.

'I feel sick. He was such a unique talent. I loved that he had the opposite of a pop star image. Made me laugh every time he was on. Just not fair...' one fan wrote on Reddit.

'Because of how Oliver is I thought maybe it could be a twisted joke, but no it's being reported seriously,' another user added.

According to BBC News, Tree had recently launched a world tour, with his most recent performance taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, on 6 June.

He was scheduled to perform in Lisbon on 1 July, followed by planned shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and London later in the year.