Sarah Ferguson's latest royal headache has turned into something uglier, fresh claims about her staff, her spending and her old ties to Jeffrey Epstein now sit alongside reports that she is blaming ex-husband Prince Andrew for the damage.

The allegations, tied to claims circulating in London and renewed public scrutiny in 2026, have pushed the former Duchess of York back into the kind of spotlight she has spent years trying to escape.

The news came after months of renewed focus on Sarah Ferguson's relationship with Epstein, which first intensified when an email she sent to the disgraced financier in 2011 resurfaced and triggered a wave of criticism. Reuters reported in September 2025 that charities began cutting ties with Ferguson after the email emerged, while the BBC said seven charities had severed their associations with her.

Sarah And The Epstein Fallout

The latest turmoil is not just about one leaked message. It is about the slow, grim accretion of damage that has followed Ferguson ever since her name reappeared in Epstein-related material, including reports that she referred to him as a 'supreme friend' and later faced the collapse of several charitable links.

Further reporting in early 2026 said additional emails had emerged in which Ferguson allegedly wrote to Epstein, 'You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness... I am at your service . Just marry me.'

Those messages, if accurate, sit awkwardly with the image Ferguson has long projected of resilience and reinvention. They also explain why her name keeps coming back into the same bruising conversation, however inconvenient that may be.

US lawmakers have also reportedly pressed for answers about her links to Epstein, adding a more serious political edge to what had already become a public relations disaster. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the combination of legal pressure, public scorn and old emails is a nasty mix. It is the sort of thing that does not simply fade away.

Sarah And The Staff Claims

The new claims about Sarah Ferguson's household life come from the work of royal biographer Andrew Lownie, whose book Entitled has been feeding a steady drip of unflattering detail about the House of York. In the material now circulating, Lownie alleges that staff turnover around Ferguson was high and that working for her could be relentless, disorganised and exhausting.

He has also claimed her household could be wasteful, saying meals were often prepared and never eaten, and that she expected many items to be provided free of charge. In one quoted allegation, he said she did not always pay for garments or return couture she had been lent.

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The disgraced former Duchess of York has kept a low profile since reports of her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who encouraged her planshttps://t.co/3sVJGOrXNF — The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 14, 2026

These are serious claims, and they remain allegations rather than findings of fact, but they have clearly landed hard because they play into a long-running royal narrative about privilege, chaos and the people left to clean up the mess.

The most damaging part, perhaps, is not even the detail itself but the suggestion that more could follow. A source quoted in the report claimed Ferguson feared further revelations and believed she was being unfairly targeted because of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal-ridden reputation.

Whether that amounts to a fair reading or a defensive shrug depends on who is talking, but the message is obvious enough. She feels exposed, and she is not alone in that.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Shadow

Ferguson's frustration is tied to the wider wreckage around her former husband. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has faced years of criticism over his own conduct and associations, and those controversies have helped define public perception of the pair for a long time.

If Sarah Ferguson wants to argue that she is paying for Andrew's choices as much as her own, it is at least a credible complaint in political and media terms, even if it does not erase the emails or the allegations.

What is notable here is how old scandals keep producing new ones. A biographer's claims about staff, food and spending would normally draw a brief burst of gossip and then drift away.

Yet in Ferguson's case they are being amplified by the Epstein fallout, and that is the brutal stuff of it. One set of allegations does not have to prove another. It only has to make the next one easier to believe.

Ferguson, now 66, is said to be wary of further legal trouble because it would cost money and extend the story, according to the reporting. That may be a sensible instinct, but it is also the curse of royal scandal.

The more you fight, the longer it lasts. The more you say, the more there is to parse. And for Sarah Ferguson, that is where the danger now sits, just over the next page.