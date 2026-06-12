Sarah Ferguson is used to charming her way through life's ups and downs, but not this time. Following reports of her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein, former employees of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-wife have been sharing negative accounts about her. The stories have reportedly left her feeling panicked.

Ferguson also reportedly feels that she's living her 'worst nightmare' and is furious over the fact that she can no longer get her way this time around.

Sarah Ferguson 'Can't Charm Her Way' Anymore

According to Closer, Ferguson could no longer charm her way through the crisis that she's currently dealing with. Despite the many scandals that she faced before -- from the toe-sucking photo scandal to her money problems -- it seems that there's no way out for Ferguson at this time.

'Sarah is furious and insisting the stories are unfair, but everyone can see she's panicked over this. She's denying it up and down and saying there's no way anyone has anything legitimate on her. She's always been able to charm her way through a crisis, but this is her worst nightmare. What has come out so far is very unfavourable to her, but the threat of what's to come is hanging over her like a shadow,' a source said.

Royal Author Described Sarah Ferguson as 'Chaotic'

The latest accusations came on the heels of royal author Andrew Lownie's claims in his 2025 book, 'Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.' According to Lownie, Ferguson's former staff had difficulty following all her outrageous demands. The author described Andrew's ex-wife as chaotic and said that she couldn't make up her mind.

Ferguson's behaviour was allegedly so troubling to the point that she left some of her former staff in tears. Their morales were so low, and some of them were seen weeping inside the bathrooms.

'Very few people stayed. And if they did, it was a sort of 24-hour-a-day job because she has this extraordinary energy, and she would be flying off in different places, not very organised,' he wrote.

Sarah Ferguson Accepted Financial Help from Jeffrey Epstein

As for her relationship with Epstein, Ferguson met the convicted sex offender through her ex-husband. Between 2010 and 2011, Epstein helped pay for Ferguson's debts to one of her former employees. The mom of two admitted to accepting Epstein's money but stressed that it was a gigantic error of judgment.

Newly released emails also confirmed that Ferguson stayed in contact with Epstein long after she claimed to have cut ties with him. In some of the emails, Ferguson fondly described Epstein as steadfast and generous.

Following the release of the said emails, several charities and organisations cut ties with Ferguson. Some said that their correspondence was incompatible with their values.

As of writing, there is no known proof that Ferguson was ever involved in any of Epstein's sex-trafficking operation and criminal conduct. Their associations only revolved around Ferguson accepting financial help from Epstein.

Andrew's ties with Epstein are entirely different. The two men were reportedly close friends to the point that the former Duke of York visited Epstein at his home on multiple occasions. Andrew was also dragged into Virginia Giuffre's allegations, which resulted to him facing a civil lawsuit that he later settled.