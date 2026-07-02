Sarah Ferguson's reported £2m tell-all remains unconfirmed, but the chatter around it has put fresh pressure on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as royal nerves over the York family flare again. The claims, which cannot be independently verified on a former Duchess said to be facing financial strain and on daughters caught between family loyalty and an increasingly unforgiving public mood.

Sarah Ferguson's Tell-All Rumours And The Royal Squeeze

The latest round of speculation grew out of months of reporting about Ferguson's retreat from public life, her time in Austria and the fallout from the wider Andrew scandal. In April, she was reported to have been staying at a luxury Austrian spa, where rooms were said to cost about £2,000 a night, and later sightings suggested she had moved on from that particular hideaway.

Other reports have also said she has remained in close contact with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, although those details come from unnamed sources rather than any formal statement from the family.

The new claim is the more explosive one, because it suggests Ferguson has been sounding out publishers about a memoir that could fetch around £2 million. That figure has been repeated in tabloid and entertainment reporting, but there is no public contract, no named publisher and no confirmation from Ferguson herself.

In other words, the story is doing the usual royal circuit, all smoke, plenty of heat, not much hard paper to pin it to yet. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The knock-on effect, though, is easy enough to understand. If Ferguson were to publish a blunt account of her years around the Royal Family, it would inevitably drag Beatrice and Eugenie back into a mess they have spent years trying not to own.

One report says palace watchers fear that any open split between mother and daughters could make Ferguson more likely to talk, while help from the sisters might be read as quiet management of a problem the monarchy would rather not have to discuss out loud.

Read more Why Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Are Allegedly Being Completely Ousted Over Their Parents' Scandals Why Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Are Allegedly Being Completely Ousted Over Their Parents' Scandals

Beatrice And Eugenie's Delicate Position

The real difficulty is that the princesses are not sitting in the same place as their parents, at least not publicly. Beatrice and Eugenie remain princesses under the 1917 Letters Patent, and reporting after Andrew's titles were stripped said their own styles were not affected.

Much of the online noise has muddled two different things, their legal royal status and the much murkier question of whether the family's current scandals can eventually corrode their standing by reputation alone.

The sisters are not accused of wrongdoing, but they are still being pulled into the storm by association, with some commentators and social media users demanding that they speak publicly about their parents' ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

There is no official evidence in the material reviewed here that would support stripping their titles, and the stronger, more authoritative reporting available indicates the opposite, that their position has been preserved for now.

Their public appearances have only sharpened the focus. Reports said Beatrice and Eugenie attended Peter Phillips' wedding in the Cotswolds earlier this month, one of the first high-profile royal gatherings they had joined so visibly in some time.

It showed the sisters were not entirely outside the fold, even if the wider family picture remains ugly enough to make any get-together feel like a carefully managed exercise in damage limitation.

The allegation that Ferguson's spending has become a fresh source of pressure adds another layer, though again it rests on unnamed insiders rather than a verified financial record.

One source quoted in the reporting said she had struggled after leaving Royal Lodge and could become dependent on her daughters, which is the sort of thing that will always travel well in royal gossip, but should be treated cautiously unless and until something firmer emerges.

What is clear is that the York family remains under a level of scrutiny that would be exhausting for anybody, never mind two women trying to keep a dignified distance from a parent who refuses to disappear quietly.

The memoir talk may be gossip for now, but it is the sort of gossip that sticks because it touches money, loyalty and the monarchy's least elegant habits all at once. And the next chapter, if it comes, may not be gentle.