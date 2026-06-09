Sarah Ferguson is facing a fresh round of scrutiny after claims about her behaviour as an employer and renewed fallout from leaked Jeffrey Epstein emails put the former Duchess of York back in the frame in reports published on 8 June 2026.

The allegations, which remain unverified, land at an awkward moment for Ferguson, 66, who is said to be staying in a ski chalet in the Austrian Alps while the controversy around her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continues to deepen.

The news came after months of damaging headlines for the pair, whose private and public lives have been dragged back into view by a series of disclosures about their links to Epstein. Ferguson had long presented herself as a loyal defender of Andrew, but the latest reporting suggests that patience around the former royal couple may have worn thin.

The Staff Allegations Rue Her Behaviour

According to Closer Online, former members of Ferguson's household have described the atmosphere around her as erratic and exhausting. One royal author, Andrew Lownie, claims in an interview with a US publication that staff morale was so poor that new recruits often did not last half a day. He also says some employees were found crying in bathrooms and that the job could become a round-the-clock test of patience because Ferguson was constantly on the move and disorganised.

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Lownie, whose book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York has already made waves, alleges that food was regularly wasted and plans changed at the last minute. In one example, meals were prepared and then abandoned when Ferguson decided to eat out instead. He also claims she expected goods and services for free, sometimes borrowed security from wealthy acquaintances, failed to return couture and did not always pay for garments she ordered.

These are serious allegations, but they are just that at this stage. The source offers no independent verification, and it is worth noting that the claims come via a book promotion cycle, where incentives and storytelling can blur into one another. Even so, the picture painted is unflattering enough for Ferguson, whose reputation has already taken repeated hits.

The reporting says the Former Duchess is furious about the new stories and sees them as part of a wider effort to humiliate her. An insider quoted says she has been insisting the claims are unfair and that there is no legitimate basis for them. The source says she believes Andrew has left her exposed and described him as having 'dragged them to the bottom.'

The Epstein Email Scandal Fallout

The latest claims arrive after Ferguson was already badly damaged by the Epstein email scandal. In April 2011, a month after publicly saying she 'abhor[s] paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children,' she sent Epstein an email in which she described him as a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend.' The source says Epstein had given her £15,000 the previous year to help pay debts.

That revelation was followed by more damaging material in February, when further emails were released. The source says one message described Epstein as 'being the brother I have always wished for,' while another read, 'You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness... I am at your service. Just marry me.'

The effect, according to the source, has been devastating. Royal watchers quote say Ferguson's children's book career is in tatters and her work as a romantic novelist is effectively over. A US lawmaker has also publicly urged her to testify over her 'close business and personal ties' to Epstein, adding another layer of pressure at a time when, the source claims, she has told friends she 'needs cash.'

The story suggests Ferguson now fears that former staff may yet reveal more. One insider says the danger lies not only in what has already been said, but also in what might still emerge if more people speak out. Another says any legal fight would drag the story on and cost money she does not have. In the meantime, the royal family's silence has done little to calm matters, and Ferguson is left arguing that she is the one being treated unfairly.

What is clear is that she is now standing in the centre of two overlapping storms. One is personal, built around staff claims that have yet to be tested. The other is reputational and far harder to shake, because the Epstein emails have already left a mark that no amount of damage control can erase.