Sarah Ferguson is facing fresh scrutiny after new allegations about her behaviour towards staff resurfaced alongside renewed fallout from Jeffrey Epstein emails, with the former Duchess of York once again at the centre of royal gossip and reputational damage in London.

The claims, which remain unverified, surfaced while old scandals and the stubborn shadow of her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continued to influence public perceptions of her.

Ferguson And The Staff Claims

The latest round of criticism stems from remarks attributed to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, who has alleged that staff turnover around Sarah Ferguson was unusually high and that some employees found the job exhausting. He said very few people stayed for long and described the role as a near round-the-clock commitment because, in his telling, she was constantly moving from place to place and was not especially organised.

Reports have claimed former staffers described the household as chaotic and demanding, with one alleged comparison likening life in her orbit to working for 'fifty jealous lovers.' The line is certainly vivid enough to stick, which is probably part of why the story has travelled so quickly online.

Lownie also made claims about her spending habits and appetite for freebies, saying she rarely paid for things and expected products, hospitality and even security to be handed over. In the allegations reported from his book, he further said meals were often prepared but left uneaten, and described one alleged occasion when she paid a psychic with cigarettes.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie claims Sarah Ferguson had 'friends with benefits' relationship with Sean 'P Diddy' Combs



Bestselling author Andrew Lownie makes the explosive claim in his new book The Rise and Fall of the House of York, out next week.



Lownie writes that the… pic.twitter.com/hqXv4IO7ud — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 16, 2026

None of that has been independently verified, so it should be treated as allegation, not settled fact. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Ferguson has spent years cultivating an image of someone who can weather almost anything, but staff stories tend to bite harder than glossy royal narratives. They sound ordinary, which makes them feel more believable, and that is the problem. Palace folklore can be wild stuff, but accounts of overworked aides and shifting demands are exactly the sort of claims that stick.

The Epstein Fallout

The news came after renewed attention on Ferguson's past correspondence with Epstein, which has already done serious damage to her standing. BBC reporting earlier this year said documents appeared to show she maintained contact with Epstein while he was in prison, with the messages focused on her business interests rather than any allegation of criminality on her part.

Separate reports later said emails published this year intensified the backlash, including language in which she allegedly called him 'the brother I have always wished for.'

Whither Sarah Ferguson? Traces of her once-big business ambitions offer no clue, finds @JonUngoedThomas



The disgraced former Duchess of York has kept a low profile since reports of her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, who encouraged her planshttps://t.co/3sVJGOrXNF — The Observer (@ObserverUK) June 14, 2026

The new staff allegations have revived a broader question about how much more reputational punishment the former duchess can absorb. According to Heatworld, she was furious, insisted the stories were unfair and believed she was being targeted because of her continued association with Andrew.

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Andrew remains the gravitational pull in this mess. He continues to deny wrongdoing, yet his own controversies have left both his and Ferguson's reputations deeply compromised. Ferguson blames him for dragging fresh attention back on to her, while advisers fear any further revelations could be more damaging than what has already emerged.

If true, that is a grim place to be. Reputation once this bruised does not recover quickly, and certainly not when new leaks keep arriving.

What Comes Next

There is also a financial edge to this story that should not be ignored. Ferguson is anxious about getting into a costly legal fight because it would drag the story out and burn money she does not have in abundance. That is hardly a glamorous royal predicament. It is the opposite, really, and rather a miserable one.

The same material says some advisers think she may eventually have no choice but to spend in order to slow the damage. Whether that means taking legal action, issuing a firmer denial or simply waiting for the news cycle to move on is unclear. For the moment, the pressure is coming from several directions at once.

What makes the Sarah Ferguson story linger is not just the specific allegations, serious as they are. The staff claims, the Epstein emails, the enduring presence of Andrew, the sense of a public figure who has long relied on resilience as a brand. At some point the brand starts to look a bit threadbare. And that is where this now sits.