A looksmaxxing influencer known as Clavicular walked out of a 60 Minutes interview after being questioned about whether he identifies as an incel and about his links to controversial figure Andrew Tate, during a tense exchange that quickly derailed into accusations.

The incident shows the interviewer pressing Clavicular on the online subculture of looksmaxxing and its perceived overlap with so-called incel communities, a label the influencer firmly rejected before ending the interview abruptly.

Looksmaxxing has grown from niche internet forums into a social media trend focused on physical self-improvement, often involving grooming, fitness and aesthetic optimisation. Critics, however, have frequently linked parts of the community to incel-adjacent spaces online, where discussions about appearance, dating frustration and social status can overlap.

Clavicular Offended With Incel Question

The exchange began when the 60 Minutes interviewer asked Clavicular directly whether he identified as an incel. He pushed back immediately, questioning the framing of the question and suggesting it was loaded.

'Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women,' he said. 'That's quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I've ever heard.'

The interviewer then attempted to reframe the question, pointing out that the term looksmaxxing has origins in online communities often associated with incel ideology. Clavicular rejected the connection outright, describing his focus as self-improvement rather than social exclusion.

'Let me rephrase then. Looksmaxxing was obviously a term created by the Incel community. How do you feel about being linked to that group.'

Clavicular walks out of 60 Minutes interview after being asked if he is an incel and about his relationship with Andrew Tate.



Clavicular: “Do I identify as an Incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women. I… pic.twitter.com/4eSU2NmF00 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 13, 2026

The streamer replied. 'I'm not linked to that group in any way. Looksmaxxing is self improvement, right? So it's about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals is to disassociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn't make sense.'

As the line of questioning continued, the interview shifted toward his associations with public figures, including Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate Question Triggers Clavicular

The interviewer asked why Clavicular had been seen in the company of individuals described as part of the 'manosphere' space, referencing Andrew Tate directly. The question appeared to sharpen the tone of the conversation, with Clavicular accusing the programme of trying to frame the discussion politically.

Tate and his brother Tristan are facing multiple criminal investigations in Romania and the UK, including charges of sexual assault, human trafficking, actual bodily harm and forming an organised crime group to exploit women, with prosecutors alleging the offences relate to their online businesses and relationships with women between the 2010s and early 2020s.

On social media, Tate is widely known for promoting a 'manosphere' style of content focused on extreme masculinity, wealth, and dominance over women, where he has also been banned from several platforms for misogynistic and abusive statements.

'I see you want to make this political...' he responded, before making a personal remark directed at the interviewer that appeared to reference another media interview format. 'I guess you watched the Piers Interview.'

At some point, Clavicular wanted to return the blazing questions by saying 'Too bad I didn't have time to look into, you know, anything about potentially, you know who your wife cheated with.'

The interviewer responded briefly, correcting that he does not have a wife. But Clavicular appeared unconvinced and moved to end the conversation on his own terms.

'I could teach you about looksmaxxing, and then maybe you could switch that up. Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview,' he said before walking out.

There is no confirmed reporting that Clavicular and Andrew Tate are friends in a personal sense. However, multiple sources indicate they have appeared in the same social circles and been filmed together at events and livestreams, which is what fuels the association online.