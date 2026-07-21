Read more Andrew Tate Arrested: Influencer Reportedly Tries to Discard Phone While Swarmed by US Marshals Andrew Tate Arrested: Influencer Reportedly Tries to Discard Phone While Swarmed by US Marshals

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are fighting extradition to the UK after new sex-crime charges were unsealed in Miami, with one of their lawyers publicly urging the Trump administration to intervene.

The brothers appeared in federal court in Miami on Monday after being arrested by US Marshals in connection with a UK extradition request.

British authorities are seeking to bring Andrew and Tristan Tate back to the UK to face charges including rape, sex trafficking, assault and other alleged sexual offences. The brothers deny all allegations.

Their lawyers have vowed to fight the extradition request, arguing that the case is politically motivated and should not move forward while separate proceedings remain active in Romania. One of their attorneys, Joseph McBride, went further by appealing directly to the Trump administration, suggesting officials should block the UK's effort to extradite the brothers.

Lawyer Appeals to Trump Administration

McBride framed the case as a free speech and political persecution issue rather than a straightforward criminal prosecution.

'I believe that Marco Rubio and the rest of the Trump administration are not fans of communism. They're not fans of prosecuting people for free speech,' McBride told reporters.

He argued that the administration should not want to see 'two free citizens' sent to a country where, in his words, they would be jailed for political reasons. As of Monday, however, a senior State Department official said Rubio had not spoken to the Tate brothers or their lawyers and that the department had 'no plans to act' on their campaign against extradition.

What the UK Charges Allege

The newly unsealed filings detail allegations from women who reported sexual and physical abuse to British authorities.

UK prosecutors say 38 additional charges have now been authorised, bringing the total number of charges against the brothers to 59. The case now involves seven alleged victims.

Andrew Tate faces charges including rape, human trafficking, assault and offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Tristan Tate faces charges including rape, sexual assault and trafficking-related offences.

Prosecutors say British investigators obtained witness statements, electronic messages and photographs they believe support the allegations. The brothers have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

From Online Fame to Criminal Cases

Andrew Tate first gained wider attention through reality television in the UK before building a massive online following around wealth, masculinity and what critics describe as aggressively misogynistic content.

A self-described misogynist and vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Tate became one of the most recognisable figures in the online 'manosphere,' a loose digital ecosystem of influencers and commentators promoting male dominance, anti-feminism and right-wing politics.

That profile has also made his legal cases a political flashpoint, with supporters portraying him as a victim of state persecution and critics arguing that the charges should be handled like any other serious criminal case.

What Happens Next?

The extradition process is still in its early stages. A US judge will first decide whether the UK request satisfies the legal requirements under the US-UK extradition treaty. If the court clears the request, the final decision would then move to the US secretary of state.

The brothers can challenge the process, and high-profile extradition cases can drag on if defence teams fight aggressively. For now, Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in US custody while the legal battle begins.