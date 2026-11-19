OnlyFans creator Skylar Skye has attracted attention among Manchester United supporters after sharing a revealing post backing Mauricio Pochettino as the club's new manager. The 25-year-old posed in a United shirt and a black bra decorated with red and pink hearts, captioning the photograph: 'Boobs out for Pochettino!'

The post followed another viral moment in which Skye credited the same 'lucky bra' with helping United beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford. Her unusual campaign has turned her into a talking point among fans during a turbulent period for the club.

Skye Makes Her Support for Pochettino Clear

Skye shared the photograph on X on November 11, showing the heart-patterned bra beneath her Manchester United shirt. Her caption was a cheeky expression of support for Pochettino, who had emerged as the club's leading managerial target after Michael Carrick's difficult spell in charge.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager was being linked with a move to Old Trafford, with reports suggesting United wanted him to take over. Skye's post quickly attracted attention because of her previous football-related uploads and her willingness to use provocative photographs to support the team.

The post was not an official endorsement from Manchester United, and there is no indication that Pochettino has responded to it.

The 'Lucky Bra' Behind United's Roma Win

A week earlier, Skye had claimed her lucky bra helped United secure a dramatic 3-2 victory over Roma. The Red Devils had fallen 2-0 behind before fighting back, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice and Bruno Fernandes contributing from the penalty spot.

Before the match, Skye posted a video from Old Trafford in which she showed the black-and-white bra and told followers that if United won, they would know whom to thank. After the comeback, she shared another post with the caption: 'YOU'RE WELCOME GUYS.'

Supporters joined in with playful replies, thanking her for supposedly bringing the team good fortune. The claim was clearly tongue-in-cheek; the result came from the players' performance on the pitch.

Campaign Began During Carrick's Difficult Spell

Skye had also promised to share revealing photographs for every day Carrick remained in charge. Her posts became part of the online conversation surrounding United's poor results and growing pressure on the interim manager.

Some supporters joked that they wanted Carrick to stay simply to see more photographs, while others welcomed Skye's outspoken backing of the club. She also used her platform to comment on fan frustration and United's ownership.

Carrick was subsequently dismissed, ending the campaign that had helped bring Skye additional attention among supporters.

Pochettino Takes Centre Stage

Pochettino was officially announced as Manchester United's new manager on 13 November, according to reports following the club's decision. The Argentine previously managed Tottenham and Chelsea in England and has also coached Paris Saint-Germain.

Skye's post therefore arrived as the club's managerial change was developing, making her message timely for United fans. She has continued to share football-themed content, including photographs in club colours and appearances around Old Trafford.

Her 'lucky bra' may have become a humorous part of the club's online conversation, but United's results will ultimately depend on performances, tactics and the new manager's work rather than superstition.

Her social media following has grown as the posts circulated, although attention has centred on the novelty of combining football fandom with adult-entertainment promotion.