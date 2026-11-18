Footage of Donald Trump's arrival in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, 18 November, appears to show him repeatedly patting his right thigh. His right arm also appears to move abruptly after a military salute.

The 80-year-old US president landed in Shenzhen for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where Chinese President Xi Jinping greeted him. The images have attracted attention online, but they do not establish the cause of the movements.

Air Force One landed at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 4:42pm local time, according to the White House press pool. Trump emerged shortly afterwards and raised his fist before descending the stairs with one hand on the rail. Circulating footage appears to show him touching his thigh near the aircraft doorway and again during his descent.

Xi met Trump beside the aircraft, an unusually personal welcome before the leaders' talks. China's official account said a military band played both countries' national anthems.

The press pool reported that Trump saluted during the playing of the American anthem. After lowering his salute, his right arm appeared to move abruptly upwards.

The video offers no explanation for that movement. Nor does it establish whether the gestures during his arrival were connected.

Donald Trump's China Arrival Follows Manila Visit

Trump reached Shenzhen after visiting the Philippines, where he arrived on Tuesday, 17 November.

He remained in Manila on Wednesday and met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace before leaving for China. The press pool recorded Air Force One departing Manila at 2:42pm.

A video shared by the White House's Rapid Response 47 account showed Trump walking beside Marcos at the palace. Commentator Aaron Rupar reposted it on X, writing, 'Look at Trump's legs as he walks 😬'. Other social media users speculated about Trump's gait and whether he wore leg braces.

Look at Trump’s legs as he walks 😬 https://t.co/wqNqgbb5l4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2026

Those posts offer no verified evidence that Trump wears braces. The Manila footage likewise cannot establish whether he has a mobility problem. A brief recording may attract conflicting interpretations, especially when viewers cannot see what happened before or after the filmed moments.

Rupar shared another clip on 16 November, showing Trump patting his right thigh as he approached Marine One at the White House. It offers an earlier example of the gesture, not an explanation for those seen in Shenzhen.

China's official statement described Xi's airport greeting as a reciprocal gesture. Trump had personally welcomed Xi during a September visit to the United States. Xi also said he hoped to discuss bilateral relations and regional cooperation during the latest visit.

What Donald Trump's Medical Report Says

Scrutiny of Trump's health has also focused on bruising visible on his hands. In a memorandum dated 29 May 2026, White House physician Capt. Sean P. Barbabella reported that Trump remained in 'excellent health'. The assessment followed an examination on 26 May.

Trump repeatedly taps his thigh as he boards Marine One. Following behind him is First Lady Natalie Harp and Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/gHURmPAaFb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2026

Barbabella demonstrated normal gait and balance, with slight lower-leg swelling that had improved compared with the previous year. He attributed bruising on Trump's hands to frequent handshaking while taking aspirin. The May examination, however, cannot explain movements recorded nearly six months later.

Questions about Trump's alertness during meetings have also drawn attention. At a Cabinet meeting on 29 January, he rejected suggestions that he had fallen asleep during an earlier session. 'I didn't sleep. I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of here,' he said.