The arrest of music artist D4VD, born David Anthony Burke, has added a new turn in the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

After months of silence amid an ongoing investigation, Burke was taken into custody by Los Angeles police on Thursday, nearly eight months after the girl's remains were discovered in a vehicle linked to him.

As details continue to surface, fans of the artist are in shock, but they are also asking the authorities one central question: Why did the arrest take this long?

Arrest Comes Months After Gruesome Discovery

Police confirmed Burke's arrest was carried out by the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division in Hollywood. He is currently being held without bail while prosecutors review the case for formal charges.

The arrest follows a long and complex investigation that began in September 2025, when authorities made a disturbing discovery at a tow yard.

A Tesla registered to Burke had been impounded after sitting unattended for days in the Hollywood Hills. Workers reported a strong odour coming from the vehicle. Inside the front trunk, officers found human remains later identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The condition of the body immediately complicated the case.

Who Was Celeste Rivas Hernandez?

Celeste was a 14-year-old from Lake Elsinore, California, reported missing multiple times in 2024. Her family last confirmed contact with her in May.

Investigators later determined she had been active online for months after her disappearance. Digital evidence suggested she was alive as recently as early 2025. Authorities believe she met Burke through social media and may have stayed at a property connected to him in Los Angeles.

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Her remains were discovered on 8 September 2025, one day after what would have been her 15th birthday.

Evidence Built Slowly Behind the Scenes

From the start, law enforcement faced significant challenges. The remains were severely decomposed and partially dismembered, making it difficult to establish both the cause and exact time of death.

Officials took the unusual step of sealing the medical examiner's findings through a court order, limiting what could be publicly released. Even now, the official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Behind the scenes, investigators focused heavily on digital evidence. Devices seized from Burke's former residence, along with online communications and location data, became central to the case. A grand jury was convened in late 2025 to hear evidence and compel testimony from witnesses.

Some of those witnesses resisted cooperation, forcing prosecutors to issue subpoenas and, in at least one case, a material witness warrant.

The Timeline That Raised Questions

Public frustration has largely centred on the gap between the discovery of the body and Burke's arrest.

Celeste's remains were found in September 2025. Burke, meanwhile, continued travelling for his music career at the time, even performing at a concert the day after the discovery. His tour was later cancelled, and he remained under investigation for months before being formally named a target earlier this year.

However, police say the delay was deliberate.

According to investigators, the case required a 'methodical' approach due to the lack of direct evidence early on. Without a clear cause of death or eyewitness accounts, building a prosecutable case depended on piecing together digital records, timelines, and witness testimony.

Defence Pushes Back Immediately

Burke's legal team responded quickly following his arrest, stressing that he has not been formally charged and maintains his innocence.

In a statement, his attorneys said the evidence will show he 'did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez' and was not responsible for her death. They also emphasised that no indictment has been returned by a grand jury, and that he is currently being held on suspicion alone.

The defence is expected to challenge both the timeline and the interpretation of forensic evidence once charges are filed.

According to reports, the case now moves to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which is expected to decide whether to file formal charges in the coming days.

Burke remains in custody as that decision is made. Meanwhile, for Celeste's family, the arrest marks a turning point, but not closure.