D4vd, the 21-year-old singer born David Anthony Burke, has been arrested and held without bail on a murder charge in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle registered to him in September 2025.

The arrest took place on 16 April at a residence in Hollywood Hills, where Los Angeles Police Department officers from the Robbery-Homicide Division carried out a coordinated operation. The case will be presented to the District Attorney's office for filing consideration.

Arrest and Heavy Police Presence at Hollywood Hills Property

The LAPD confirmed the arrest on their official X account, stating: 'Detectives from Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division have arrested David Burke, a 21-year-old resident of Los Angeles, for the murder of Celeste Rivas. Burke is being held without bail.' LAPD Captain Scot Williams confirmed Burke was taken into custody shortly after 4:30 pm and booked into the LAPD 77th Street Station jail at 10:12 pm.

The LAPD also released photos of the operation, showing members of the Robbery Homicide and Gang and Narcotics divisions approaching the Hollywood Hills property in tactical gear and carrying rifles. Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the scale of the armed presence, with multiple vehicles stationed outside the property and an officer warning, 'If you attempt to flee or resist, you will be struck... and you will sustain injuries,' as they entered the premises.

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Discovery of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Body

The case first emerged in September 2025, when authorities responded to reports of a foul odour coming from a vehicle registered to D4vd. Upon inspection, officers discovered Hernandez's body in the trunk. At the time, the singer was reportedly on tour in Minnesota and initially cooperated with investigators. He has consistently denied any involvement in the teenager's death. Despite this, the discovery triggered a months-long investigation that would eventually centre on him as a key suspect.

The vehicle was impounded and examined as part of the forensic investigation, according to court records.

Timeline of Events and Relationship Questions

Details surrounding the relationship between D4vd and Hernandez have added a complex human dimension to the case. Family members stated that the two had been spending time together prior to her disappearance. Hernandez's mother reportedly referred to a boyfriend named 'David', while her brother claimed the singer picked her up in a Tesla the night before she went missing. The pair allegedly went on a cinema date, marking the last confirmed sighting before she disappeared.

Online activity has also come under scrutiny. According to IBTimes reporting, shortly after Hernandez went missing, D4vd posted about being in a 'song crisis' on Discord. When another user referenced 'the missing girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez', no reply was recorded. These details have intensified public interest as investigators work to piece together the final hours before the teenager's death.

Evidence, Grand Jury Proceedings, and Legal Pressure

The investigation gained momentum in late 2025, with a search warrant executed at the singer's residence. A private investigator later reported finding a 'burn cage' incinerator on the property, though its relevance to the case remains under examination.

By November, an investigative grand jury had been convened to review evidence and approve further legal steps. Prosecutor Beth Silverman and her team reportedly pushed for murder charges based on the material presented. In the lead-up to the arrest, D4vd's manager and several family members were subpoenaed to testify. His family challenged the requests, citing travel difficulties and concerns that the subpoenas were overly broad.

LAPD Robbery Homicide Division along with the assistance of @LAPD_GND arrested David Burke for the murder of Celeste Rivas. pic.twitter.com/75WTExPG3w — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 17, 2026

What Happens Next in the D4vd Case?

The District Attorney's office will determine whether to formally file charges following the arrest. If charges proceed, the case is expected to move to a preliminary hearing phase. Burke's attorneys Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter, issued a joint statement following the arrest: 'Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.'

The arrest has also reignited attention on the broader fallout from the investigation within the music industry. Following the discovery of Hernandez's body in September 2025, Stray Kids member Hyunjin — who collaborated with D4vd on the June 2025 single 'Always Love' — removed his Instagram post about the collaboration and distanced himself from the association. Brands including Crocs and Hollister had previously dropped D4vd from their campaigns following the same development.