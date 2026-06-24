Elon Musk spent Monday defending the foreign aid cuts carried out under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), pushing back against accusations that the reductions could contribute to deaths in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

People have already died from DOGE's USAID cuts, despite Musk saying otherwise: NYT's Kristof 👇 pic.twitter.com/A2Offui1cP — Tracey Gallagher (@asmartbrunette1) June 23, 2026

The dispute has become one of the most politically damaging controversies surrounding DOGE. While Musk insists there is no evidence linking the dismantling of USAID programmes to fatalities, lawmakers, aid experts and medical professionals continue pointing to research and field reports suggesting the consequences may extend far beyond budget savings.

At the centre of the argument is a question that has become increasingly difficult for Musk to dismiss: whether a drive for government efficiency has come at a significant humanitarian cost.

Khanna Raises the Stakes

The latest confrontation began after Representative Ro Khanna accused Musk of helping to create conditions that could lead to millions of preventable deaths through cuts to US foreign aid.

The California Democrat cited a July 2025 study projecting as many as 14 million additional deaths by 2030 if USAID programmes were substantially reduced or dismantled. Researchers estimated that figure could include 4.5 million children under the age of five.

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Khanna argued that the findings raised serious questions about the impact of DOGE's reforms and the speed with which foreign aid programmes were cut. Musk responded forcefully, calling Khanna a 'liar,' saying he 'should be in prison' and threatening legal action.

Time to sue this liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

The exchange quickly transformed a policy dispute into a broader debate about accountability, with Musk increasingly becoming the public face of the aid reductions carried out under DOGE.

Musk Pushes Back

As criticism intensified, Musk used X to reject suggestions that the cuts had directly contributed to deaths. 'There is not even a single dead child!' he wrote. 'If there were, it would be worldwide headline news!'

There is not even a single dead child!



If there were, it would be worldwide headline news! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

The comment reflected Musk's broader argument that critics are relying on projections rather than confirmed evidence linking individual deaths to specific DOGE decisions.

Supporters of the cuts have similarly argued that reducing wasteful spending does not automatically result in humanitarian harm and that government programmes should be subject to greater scrutiny.

Critics counter that programmes involving food assistance, medical treatment and emergency relief often support populations with few alternatives, making abrupt funding reductions particularly disruptive.

Experts Challenge His Defence

Among those criticising Musk's position was Washington-based physician and podcast host Nick Mark.

Responding online, Mark wrote that 'Musk killed millions by abruptly stopping food and medical supply shipments' and accused him of celebrating the dismantling of USAID programmes.

Musk killed millions by abruptly stopping food and medical supply shipments.



At the time he gleefully celebrated “feeding USAID to the woodchipper” by waving a chainsaw around high on ketamine.



Now he’s in damage control mode.



This is his legacy. Don’t let him off the hook. pic.twitter.com/uRBh5e9mhd — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) June 22, 2026

Humanitarian policy expert Jeremy Konyndyk also challenged Musk's defence, arguing that DOGE eliminated most USAID programmes without adequately assessing the consequences.

'DOGE clear-cut (more than) 80% of USAID programs without assessing what harms would ensue,' Konyndyk wrote, adding that officials who attempted to raise concerns were pushed aside.

Aid specialists have long warned that disruptions to vaccination programmes, food distribution networks and healthcare systems may take months or years to fully appear in mortality data, making the long-term impact difficult to measure in real time.

Evidence Versus Projections

A key point of disagreement remains the distinction between projected harm and documented harm. The study cited by Khanna estimated future deaths under a scenario involving major reductions in aid spending. It did not conclude that millions of deaths had already occurred.

At the same time, critics note that reports have already emerged linking aid reductions to deaths and disruptions in healthcare services. The Associated Press has reported cases in which cuts to USAID-supported programmes were associated with serious humanitarian consequences.

Supporters of Musk argue that isolated reports do not establish responsibility for large-scale mortality projections. Critics respond that early reports may offer a warning of wider impacts that could become clearer over time.

That gap between documented outcomes and future modelling remains at the heart of the dispute.

A Controversy That Persists

The debate now extends well beyond a single exchange between Musk and his critics.

As the most recognisable figure associated with DOGE, Musk has become the focal point for concerns about the administration's foreign aid reductions. Critics view the cuts as a humanitarian failure with potentially global consequences. Supporters see them as part of a necessary effort to reduce spending and improve government accountability.

What makes the controversy difficult for Musk to shake is that it is no longer centred on a single study, political attack or social media post. It now involves academic research, humanitarian organisations, field reporting and an expanding debate over how the consequences of aid cuts should be measured.

For Musk, the challenge is no longer simply defending DOGE's savings. It is responding to growing scrutiny over whether the pursuit of efficiency came with costs that cannot be measured solely in dollars and cents.