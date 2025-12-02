A South London mum, waiting impatiently for her breakfast delivery, took matters into her own hands after her order mysteriously stalled on the tracking app. What she discovered was not a flat tyre or a navigational error, but a scene so brazen it quickly went viral: the Uber Eats courier allegedly pulled over by the roadside, actively consuming her meal.

Bianca Green, 36, a mum-of-three, had placed the order for a double sausage and egg McMuffin meal on 11 November. She had just finished the school run and was waiting in her car at her home in Croydon, London, planning to eat the food and go straight back to bed as she was feeling unwell. The tracker initially showed the delivery was a mere two minutes away.

However, the estimated delivery time unexpectedly jumped to five minutes, while the delivery icon remained stationary. Thinking quickly, the determined 36-year-old realised the driver's bike was not moving and decided to follow the tracker to his location.

'I went to track him again and I saw the bike wasn't moving. I said I've got time today, I'm in the car already and it was only a two-minute drive,' Bianca said.

What she found shocked her: the driver was standing next to his bicycle, 'enjoying her meal.' Footage Bianca recorded of the confrontation shows the man holding a McDonald's cup, which she claimed was part of her order and which he had allegedly been drinking.

Uber Driver Confronted Over 'BIGGEST Scam'

The ensuing confrontation, captured on video, quickly established the courier's excuses were flimsy at best.

In the recording, Bianca can be heard asking the man directly why he was eating her food. He responded by claiming he had an injury and lacked energy, before attempting to shift the blame, saying: 'McDonald's is 2.2 kilometres away.'

Bianca immediately called out the absurdity of his actions. 'Why would you stop at McDonald's, pick up my food, and then stop and eat it,' she asked.

The driver offered to buy her a new meal, but Bianca instantly refused. She was disgusted by the sight of him with his hands in her food.

'If you could buy McDonald's in the first place, why would you eat mine?' she challenged. 'You can cancel it. You're sitting there with your hands in my food, I don't want it.'

Bianca stated she had 'no compassion for him', detailing how his story kept changing. 'He said he couldn't open his eyes [as he was tired], then he said he had an accident, then he said his hand was hurting,' she recalled. 'If you really need a drink the shop is right there. He had every intention of eating my food.'

'If you can buy a McDonald's, why did you not get your own McDonald's?'

She remained convinced the courier would have carried on consuming the meal if she had not interrupted him. 'I just couldn't believe it, I really didn't think I was going to catch him,' she added.

Aftermath: Uber Eats Takes Swift Action

Bianca sent a picture of the delivery rider to Uber Eats immediately following the confrontation. The company issued a statement confirming that what Bianca described was 'unacceptable' and assured her that their specialist team was urgently investigating the matter.

Despite being in shock, Bianca successfully secured a full refund for her £16 order directly from McDonald's.

'I went to McDonalds and they said they will pass on the complaint. They gave me a refund,' Bianca confirmed.

The video of the incident quickly went viral, racking up more than 67,000 views. The majority of online commenters expressed shock at the rider's behaviour. 'He's saying a whole load of nothing,' wrote one commenter, while another added: 'Cheekily outrageous.'

A spokesperson for Uber Eats stated that all couriers using their platform must pass background checks. They confirmed that if any courier is found to be in breach of their community guidelines or is acting unlawfully, they will take appropriate action, including the removal of access to the app.

'It was hilarious. Everyone was like 'I can't believe you were so calm'. I'm surprised I didn't use any swear words but I think I was in such shock,' Bianca admitted. 'I really didn't think I would get there and see him eating it, I thought his tire was broken and I could just get my food from him and go home. I didn't think it would turn into that.'